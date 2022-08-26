Employees Sue Talladega College for Sexual Harassment and Wage Theft

Women say the college ignored harassment, failed to pay overtime and retaliated against them for telling the truth

TALLADEGA, Ala., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three employees filed a federal lawsuit against Talladega College this week charging, among other things, that the college routinely failed to pay them overtime and subjected them to a hostile work environment rife with sexual harassment, degradation, and fear. The women are represented by Artur Davis ( HKM Employment Attorneys ) and Arnold Lizana ( Law Offices of Arnold J Lizana III ).

Filed Thursday in the Northern District of Alabama, the lawsuit reveals a disturbing account complete with alcohol-fueled parties, unwanted sexual advances, and a culture of silence where the three women, employed as housekeepers, lived in fear for their jobs and their safety while supervisors turned a blind eye or retaliated against anyone who complained.

"These women worked in an atmosphere of exploitation and intimidation when they were simply trying to earn money to survive," said Davis who confirms they are also filing charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). "Our grandmothers told these kinds of stories and they have no place in today's workforce."

Among the examples outlined in the lawsuit is harassment by a state inmate working at the college as part of a work release program. Though the women notified their superiors of the behavior, which included everything from profanity, propositions, and threats to unwanted groping and fondling, they were either ignored or told to "stop griping." The lawsuit alleges that supervisors and senior executives were made aware of the harassment complaints, but never informed Talladega's Title IX Coordinator, the official responsible for investigating sexual harassment on campus.

When one of the women complained to the Alabama Department of Corrections and Attorney General's Office out of fear for her safety, she was disciplined by the college and banned from campus.

"By its actions, Talladega College is essentially telling women on that campus that it doesn't matter how many times you're groped, propositioned, or threatened, they're not going to do anything about it," said Lizana. "They're saying that you're not even allowed to call law enforcement and, if you do, they'll punish you."

"That's not just immoral. It's illegal."

Click HERE to view a copy of the lawsuit.

View original content:

SOURCE HKM Employment Attorneys, LLC