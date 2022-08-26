PowerSecure supports first net zero PGA TOUR Championship with renewable fuel

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerSecure, a leading provider of innovative energy solutions and subsidiary of Southern Company, will support the first-ever net zero PGA TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta by providing renewable fuel during the tournament to power the golf course with cleaner energy.

Southern Company is in its seventh year as a Proud Partner of the PGA TOUR Championship, and the company has supported the event since it was first played at East Lake Golf Club in 1998.

This year, the tournament has swapped traditional diesel with renewable fuel for all onsite generation. Renewable fuels are produced from renewable raw materials, often made from a combination of previously used materials, such as combining waste and residues with renewable and vegetable oils.

"PowerSecure continues to bring new innovation to our customers with a commitment to a clean energy future," said PowerSecure CEO Chris Cummiskey. "The use of renewable fuels is a forward-thinking solution with sustainability benefits, including the displacement of carbon emissions. The deployment of renewable fuel at the PGA TOUR Championship represents a major milestone for PowerSecure and the energy users and producers we serve."

PowerSecure previously partnered with the PGA TOUR for the installation of distributed energy resources at PGA TOUR Global Home Headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in 2021. The 187,000 square foot facility incorporates a number of PowerSecure energy solutions, including an advanced microgrid comprised of rooftop solar, natural gas backup generation and automatic transfer switches to enable 24/7 reliability.

About PowerSecure

PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary, is the nation's leading distributed energy innovation company. The company has developed, installed, managed and serviced more than two gigawatts of microgrid capacity over the past 20 years, as well as implemented over $800 million of energy efficiency upgrades. PowerSecure takes a full-facility, lifecycle approach through production and management, delivering clean and resilient energy to customers at the best possible value. By combining product innovation capabilities with 360 integrated processes, PowerSecure offers custom energy solution, backed by an unmatched level of expertise, quality and service. To learn more, visit www.powersecure.com.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

