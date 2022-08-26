ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME ICONS KISS CELEBRATE 'CREATURES OF THE NIGHT' ALBUM WITH A SUPER DELUXE ANNIVERSARY EDITION OUT NOVEMBER 18, 2022

CLASSIC 1982 ALBUM TO BE RELEASED AS A SUPER DELUXE EDITION 5-CD + BLU- RAY AUDIO BOX SET, TRIPLE VINYL, HALF-SPEED MASTERED SINGLE LP, 2-CD DELUXE EDTION, 1-CD REMASTER, AND DIGITAL

Listen To The Previously Unreleased Track "Betrayed (Outtake)" Taken From 'Creatures Of The Night 40,' HERE

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Creatures Of The Night from 1982 is a seminal album in the KISS catalog. It crushed fans' expectations with a huge, back-to-rock sound and has become a fan favorite and cult classic. On November 18, 2022, UMe will release Creatures Of The Night 40 as a 5-CD + Blu-ray Audio Super Deluxe Edition, 3-LP Deluxe, 2-CD Deluxe, 1-LP Half-Speed Master 180gm, 1-CD Remaster, as well as a 5-CD Super Deluxe Edition Digital Download + Streaming and 2-CD Digital Download-only version plus a color Vinyl exclusive. All configurations can be pre-ordered through the official KISS online store, HERE.

Having rechanneled their efforts into consciously making a return to the hard rock that they were known for, KISS – Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Eric Carr – unleashed Creatures Of The Night in October of 1982. In addition to a harder sound, the album is also noted for its heavier, darker mood. The single "I Love It Loud" has been performed on nearly every subsequent KISS tour, while "War Machine," the ballad "I Still Love You," and the title song also featured heavily in their live sets for a number of years. Also of note is "Killer," which featured the group's first songwriting collaboration with their soon-to-be-guitarist Vinnie Vincent. Creatures Of The Night received accolades in magazines such as Kerrang! and Guitar Player – which both placed the album in their top five end of year chart for 1982 – and has attained Gold Album status (sales of 500,000+).

The 'Creatures Of The Night 40' Super Deluxe boasts 103 total tracks with 75 tracks being unreleased. Newly remastered on CD 1, the original album has never sounded better. CDs 2 & 3 feature 34 demos, rarities & outtakes including unreleased gems such as "Deadly Weapon (Penny Lane Demo)," "Not For The Innocent (Demo)" and "Betrayed (Outtake)." CDs 4 & 5 highlight 26 incredible, soundboard live recordings from the Creatures '82/'83 Tour and seven super rare tour sound effects, all recorded and archived by the Creatures Tour sound engineer Harry Witz. The Blu-ray Audio disc showcases a first-ever Atmos and 5.1 surround mix from the original album multi-tracks plus the high-resolution newly remastered 1982 stereo mix of the original album.

Additionally, the Super Deluxe box features an extensive array of bonus kollectible KISS memorabilia and ephemera, including:

80-page Hardcover Book with Extensive Liner Notes by Ken Sharp and a treasure trove of unreleased photos and imagery





Creatures Of The Night 1982 Press Kit featuring:

Creatures 1982 Replica Tour Program

Gene, Paul, Eric & Vinnie – Chris Hoffman Illustrations 9"x12"

Gotham Rock City News Volume 2 Newspaper – Track-By-Track Interviews with Gene, Paul, Eric, Vinnie, Michael James Jackson , Bryan Adams , Jim Vallance , Adam Mitchell and Mikel Japp

4 Glow-In-The-Dark Guitar Picks

Iron-on Patch

4 Buttons

KISS is America's #1 Gold Record Award winning Rock group of all time and have sold over 100 million records worldwide. Peerless as a live act, the band's illustrious legacy is marked by record breaking global tours. Now, after an astonishing 49-year career, KISS - Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer - are currently in the midst of their END OF THE ROAD tour.

5-CD SUPER DELUXE EDITION TRACKLISTING

DISC ONE:

CREATURES OF THE NIGHT

Original Album Remastered

1. Creatures Of The Night

2. Saint And Sinner

3. Keep Me Comin'

4. Rock And Roll Hell

5. Danger

6. I Love It Loud

7. I Still Love You

8. Killer

9. War Machine

DISC TWO:

DEMOS, RARITIES & OUTTAKES

1. I'm A Legend Tonight

2. Down On Your Knees

3. Nowhere To Run

4. Partners In Crime

5. Deadly Weapon (Penny Lane Demo)*

6. Feel Like Heaven (Penny Lane Demo)*

7. Nowhere To Run (Penny Lane Demo)*

8. Deadly Weapon (Original Demo)*

9. Feel Like Heaven (Original Demo)*

10. Nowhere To Run (Take 11 – Instrumental)*

11. Tell It To A Fool (Take 4 – Drums & Bass Instrumental)*

12. Chrome Goes Into Motion (Take 2 – Drums & Bass Instrumental)*

13. I'm A Legend Tonight (Mix 4 – Instrumental & Background Vocals)*

14. Don't Leave Me Lonely (Take 8 – Drums & Guitar Instrumental)*

15. Something Seems To Happen At Night (Gene Simmons Demo)

16. It's Gonna Be Alright (Gene Simmons Demo)

DISC THREE:

DEMOS, RARITIES & OUTTAKES

1. Legends Never Die (Gene Simmons Demo)

2. It's My Life (Gene Simmons Demo)

3. Not For The Innocent (Demo)*

4. I Still Love You (Take 1)*

5. I Still Love You (Take 2)*

6. Saint And Sinner (Take 1)*

7. Saint And Sinner (Take 2 – False Start)*

8. Saint And Sinner (Take 3)*

9. Betrayed (Outtake)*

10. Creatures Of The Night (Alternate Mix 19)*

11. Partners In Crime (Alternate Mix 16B)*

12. I Love It Loud (Alternate Mix 21)*

13. War Machine (Full-Length Version – Mix 11)*

14. Rock And Roll Hell (Take 2 – 9/10/1982)*

15. Rock And Roll Hell (Take 1 – Incomplete – 9/15/1982)*

16. Rock And Roll Hell (Take 2 – 9/15/1982)*

17. I Love It Loud (Single Edit)

18. Creatures Of The Night (1985 Remix)

DISC FOUR:

CREATURES TOUR LIVE '82/'83 – PART ONE

1. Creatures Of The Night (Rockford, Illinois – 12/31/1982)*

2. Strutter (Sioux City, Iowa – 12/30/1982)*

3. Calling Dr. Love (Sioux City, Iowa – 12/30/1982)*

4. Firehouse (Sioux City, Iowa – 12/30/1982)*

5. I Love It Loud (Rockford, Illinois – 12/31/1982)*

6. Cold Gin (Sioux City, Iowa – 12/30/1982)*

7. Keep Me Comin' (Sioux City, Iowa – 12/30/1982)*

8. War Machine (Sioux City, Iowa – 12/30/1982)*

9. I Want You (Houston, Texas – 3/10/1983)*

10. Rock And Roll Hell (Rockford, Illinois – 12/31/1982)*

11. I Still Love You (Sioux City, Iowa – 12/30/1982)*

12. Shout It Out Loud (Sioux City, Iowa – 12/30/1982)*

13. Gene's Bass Solo (Sioux City, Iowa – 12/30/1982)*

14. God Of Thunder / Eric's Drum Solo / God Of Thunder (Rockford, Illinois – 12/31/1982)*

DISC FIVE:

CREATURES TOUR LIVE '82/'83 – PART TWO

1. Paul's Love Gun Rap (Rockford, Illinois – 12/31/1982)*

2. Love Gun (Rockford, Illinois – 12/31/1982)*

3. Paul's Guitar Solo (Rockford, Illinois – 12/31/1982)*

4. Black Diamond (Houston, Texas – 3/10/1983)*

5. Detroit Rock City (Houston, Texas – 3/10/1983)*

6. Rock And Roll All Nite (Houston, Texas – 3/10/1983)*

BONUS LIVE PERFORMANCES

7. Rock And Roll Hell (Sioux City, Iowa – 12/30/1982)*

8. I Want You (Rockford, Illinois – 12/31/1982)*

9. King Of The Night Time World (Pine Bluff, Arkansas – 2/11/1983)*

10. Cold Gin (Houston, Texas – 3/10/1983)*

11. I Still Love You (Houston, Texas – 3/10/1983)*

12. Strutter (Houston, Texas – 3/10/1983)*

BONUS CREATURES TOUR SOUND EFFECTS

13. Tank Start Of Show*

14. Turbine*

15. Firehouse Siren*

16. Drum and Ending Tank*

17. Bass Solo Wind and Gargoyles*

18. Bells*

19. Flames*

BLU-RAY AUDIO:

CREATURES OF THE NIGHT

*48kHz 24-bit Dolby Atmos / *48kHz 24-bit Dolby TrueHD 5.1 Surround / 96kHz 24-bit High-Resolution PCM Stereo

1. Creatures Of The Night

2. Saint And Sinner

3. Keep Me Comin'

4. Rock And Roll Hell

5. Danger

6. I Love It Loud

7. I Still Love You

8. Killer

9. War Machine

* Previously unreleased

LP ONE:

CREATURES OF THE NIGHT

Original Album Remastered

SIDE ONE

1. Creatures Of The Night

2. Saint And Sinner

3. Keep Me Comin'

4. Rock And Roll Hell

5. Danger

SIDE TWO

1. I Love It Loud

2. I Still Love You

3. Killer

4. War Machine

LP TWO:

DEMOS, RARITIES & OUTTAKES

SIDE THREE

1. Deadly Weapon (Original Demo)*

2. Betrayed (Outtake)*

3. I'm A Legend Tonight (Mix 4 – Instrumental & Background Vocals)*

4. Nowhere To Run (Take 11 – Instrumental)*

SIDE FOUR

1. It's My Life (Gene Simmons Demo)

2. Not For The Innocent (Demo)*

3. Rock And Roll Hell (Take 2 – 9/10/1982)*

4. I Love It Loud (Alternate Mix 21)*

5. Don't Leave Me Lonely (Take 8 – Drums & Guitar Instrumental)*

LP THREE:

CREATURES TOUR LIVE '82/'83

SIDE FIVE

1. Creatures Of The Night (Rockford, Illinois – 12/31/1982)*

2. I Love It Loud (Rockford, Illinois – 12/31/1982)*

3. Keep Me Comin' (Sioux City, Iowa – 12/30/1982)*

4. War Machine (Sioux City, Iowa – 12/30/1982)*

SIDE SIX

1. I Want You (Houston, Texas – 3/10/1983)*

2. Rock And Roll Hell (Rockford, Illinois – 12/31/1982)*

3. I Still Love You (Sioux City, Iowa – 12/30/1982)*

*Previously Unreleased

