Throwing Dude Space Camp - Inspired by Digital Sci-Fi Art of Planet Campsites

Space Campsites on Throwing Dude Planets – Join TDSC Waitlist

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- an innovative new PFP NFT called Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is launching in the Fall or Winter 2023. 10,000 NFTs will be available. TDSC features next level art, astonishing rarity, and a ground-breaking road map. Click here to join the waitlist.

Throwing Dude Space Camp - Throwing Dudes Campsites and Planets (PRNewswire)

Space Camping on Throwing Dude Planets - Join the Waitlist

Gyro Plasmic (pseudonym), Founder of TDSC says; "last year I was experimenting with digital art and ended up creating a dude throwing environment in a significant number of different locations. I pondered the vastness of all this and believed we could create 10,000 Throwing Dudes as profile avatar NFTs to contribute to this vastness. We later named these planets. This helped ignite the spark to create Throwing Dude Space Camp. As TDSC unfolds, we will share the digital planet campsite and horizon art from the TDSC planets" https://throwingdudespacecamp.com/

Planet Names with Pronunciations

Here are the current Throwing Dude Space Camp planet names: Aieryon 001 (airie-on-zero-zero-one); Bluerik Nine (Blue-rick-Nine); Brara T76 (Brara-T-7-6); Burn CZ8 (Burn-C-Z-8); Chayntu (chian-two); Cryboltia (cry-bolt-ya); Drystagua (dry-stag-you-a); Darmonica (dar-monica); Diamax 5 (Dia-max-five); Egroth (Ea-groth); Frozzuvious (Froze-zoo-vious); Gnanoworp (g-nano-worp); Gochasand (gotcha-sand); Granvatune (grava-tune); Grenipee (gren-i-pea); Hailongitha (Hail-ongitha); Harshdonus (harsh-don-us); Iapeace (i-a-peace); Icarro (i-car-ro); Ignitania (ig-nee-tan-ya); Jafire VW5 (Ja-fire V-W-5); Kapkhar (Kap-cár); Kutteir (Kut-yeah); Larth 7N6 (Larth 7-N-6); Limetro (Lime-tro); Loyatrix (Loya-trix); Lulmagia (Lul-majia); Metahive 2 (meta-hive-2); Moondratis (moon-dratis); Nagwove (Nag-wove); Ogritter (O-gritter); Onguttia (On-gut-te-a); Oozuma (oo-zooma); Petustar (pet-u-star); Quayzarc (quay-zark); Sailitte V7Z (sail-itte-V-7-Z); Seatania (Sea-tanya); Seron 33 (Sir-on-thirty-three); Shocluk QX9 (shock-luck-Q-X-9); Snotanya (snow-tan-ya); Spark Q35 (spark-Q-3-5); Spikerila (spike-rilla); Thronerya (Throne-ree-ya); Tronaboo (Tron-a-boo); Tworia (twar-ee-a); Undemia (un-dem-ee-a); Vinroma (vin-roma); Vozorth (vo-zarth); Vaxle (vaxelle); Wandiloud (wandee-loud); Xenumia (X-enoom-ee-a); Xevaclite (X-eva-clite); Xowhale (Xoo-whale); Yopraux (Yo-pro); Zalarruta (zal-are-ruta); Zeromp WX (zer-omp W-X); and Zapwa (zap-wa)

Long Term Orientation Towards Roadmap

We are in it for the long haul and as TDCS gets resourced through revenue, we plan to introduce many benefits to the Throwing Dude Space Camp membership, which may potentially include: our full planet art reveal, exclusive member merchandise, space camping festival under our aurora borealis, release of space camp song anthem and more.

Dudes Arriving Soon

Click here to join the Throwing Dude's waitlist.

Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is owned and operated by QaQaQ Inc.

Contact Beau Starry at 650-308-4349 or press@ThrowingDudeSpaceCamp.com

Throwing Dude Space Camp logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Throwing Dude Space Camp