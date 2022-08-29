Anywhere-Affiliated Professionals Once Again Achieve Strong Representation on Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) A-List

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), recently announced another strong showing on the AREAA A-List, the Asian Real Estate Association of America's annual list of the top producing agents. Anywhere-affiliated agents make up 24 percent of the list, with representation from the company's industry-leading brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty®. The list honors 166 individual real estate agents and teams, in addition to 38 outstanding loan officers, for outstanding transaction volume production in 2021.

"The representation of Anywhere agents and teams on the AREAA A-List continues to amaze me each year, and I am so proud of those included for their outstanding achievements," said Sue Yannaccone, president and chief executive officer, Anywhere Brands. "Anywhere has been a longtime partner of AREAA, and we are honored to work with them to empower diverse real estate professionals and improve home ownership opportunities within Asian American communities."

Additional Anywhere highlights include:

69 Anywhere-affiliated agents are included on the list, spanning brands including Coldwell Banker (42), CENTURY 21 (12), Sotheby's International Realty (8), Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (6), and Corcoran (1)

28 percent of the top producing agents, both by individual sales and by individual volume, are affiliated with Anywhere, with Coldwell Banker accounting for 24 honorees for individual volume

Coldwell Banker , CENTURY 21, Better Homes and Gardens, Corcoran and Sotheby's International Realty all increased their showing on the list from last year

The list of real estate agents and teams on the A-List was produced this year by RealTrends in partnership with Bank of America. Collectively, the group of real estate professionals generated more than $12.65 billion in sales volume and 19,815 transaction sides in 2021. The list of loan officers was generated through self-submissions directly to AREAA.

As one of the largest full service residential real estate services companies in the U.S., Anywhere is dedicated to creating a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and is a vocal advocate for equal opportunity and fair housing. In June, the company officially completed its corporate rebrand from Realogy to Anywhere, signifying a strategic emphasis on building a more frictionless and digitized home buying and selling experience for any consumer, anywhere. The transformation also represents the company's mission to further move its culture and talent strategy into the future – empowering employees' growth anywhere in their career journey.

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, the Company supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The Company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, the Company fuels the productivity of its approximately 197,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 140,600 independent sales agents in 119 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, the Company has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

ABOUT AREAA

Founded in 2003, the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) is a national nonprofit trade organization dedicated to improving the lives of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community through homeownership. Visit areaa.org for more information.

