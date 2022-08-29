Starting Thursday, gamers and gummi fans across the country can snag the limited-edition packs and enter for a chance to win Xbox x Trolli prizes that take gaming setups from novice to S-Tier

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of celebrating Xbox's 20th anniversary, Trolli continues its legacy of amplifying the gaming experience by revealing an epic collab with Halo Infinite, the latest addition to the Halo universe.

Spartans Rejoice, Trolli Drops Collectable Halo Infinite Pack Series Complete with Legendary Giveaways (PRNewswire)

Trolli, the sour gummi brand known for shining its neon light into the gaming world, and Halo are debuting an exclusive, collectable series of four limited-edition Halo Infinite packs, including:

Original Sour Brite Crawlers ® : Multi-flavored, fan-favorite gummi worms covered in a tongue-twisting sugary goodness, striking the perfect balance of sweet and sour in every bite. The new Halo Infinite packs feature Halo's iconic hero, Master Chief, front-and-center.

Very Berry Sour Brite Crawlers : A very berry, tooth-tickling twist on Trolli's original sour gummi worm with fruity flavor combinations.

Sour Gummi Creations: Offers enough gummi heads, rings and bases to create 216 different aliens, with totally out-there tastes that this world has never seen.

Sour Bursting Crawlers: Trolli's classic Sour Brite Crawlers with a deliciously gooey, burst'y explosion of sour, fruity flavor inside.

Fans across the country can level-up with these deliciously cool packs, available in grocery, drug, convenience and mass retailer stores nationwide for a limited time beginning this week.

"Almost all gamers snack while playing, and Trolli sour gummies are one of their favorite forms of fuel which is why we've been investing in helping fans level up their gaming experience with new offerings over the years," said Dave Foldes, Marketing Director of Trolli at Ferrara Candy Company. "We support amateur gamers year-round by sponsoring grassroots tournaments via League Trolli and show up in big, creative ways to help fans celebrate their love for gaming such as last year's Xbox 20th anniversary partnership and this year's Halo Infinite in-game content offer. We're thrilled to add to our legacy by partnering with Halo to create more of the collectable gummi pack series our customers love."

Ready your Grappleshot, Halo lovers – a partnership this epic wouldn't be complete without a batch of some truly out-of-this-world prizes.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, simply buy* any qualifying Trolli product, upload your receipt to trolli.com/halo and receive a free code for Halo Infinite in-game content of 2 XP Boosts and 3 Challenge Swaps.

Spartans, gamers and sour gummi fans alike can all enter for a chance to win one of five achievement-worthy bundles consisting of a custom Trolli Lovesac, Corsair and Elgato PC gear, an Xbox Series S console, a custom, all-new worm-themed Trolli Xbox controller and, of course, delicious Trolli Halo Infinite collectable packs that make for a new, stream-ready setup for everything from Team Slayer to Oddball.

Spartans, enjoy these epic treats and stay tuned – we've got some surprises in store as the Halo World Championship kicks off later this year.

Promotion begins 9/1/22 12:00pm EST & ends 3/31/23 11:59PM EST. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY FOR SWEEPSTAKES. Odds of winning sweepstakes depend on number of eligible entries received. To participate visit Trolli.com/Halo & follow instructions to register & upload your receipt by 3/31/23, 11:59 EST. Qualified submissions will receive 1 code for Halo Infinite content & 1 Sweeps entry. Limit 1 Sweeps entry per person per day. Halo Infinite content code requires Halo Infinite game and codes expire 3/31/23. Must be 13+ & legal resident of 50 U.S. or Puerto Rico. If entrant is a minor in his/her/their jurisdiction of residence (generally, under 18 years of age), he/she/they must obtain the permission of parent or legal guardian before participating. Void where prohibited. For alternative method of entry, terms and conditions, and official rules see: Trolli.com/Halo. Sponsor: Ferrara Candy Co., 404 W Harrison St. Ste 650, Chicago, IL 60607

Trolli x Gaming:

While this year's Halo Infinite collaboration is sure to excite gamers nationwide, it's not the first time Trolli has powered up the world of gaming. In celebration of Xbox's 20th anniversary last year, the fan-favorite sour gummi innovator launched limited edition packaging featuring iconic Xbox characters and a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Trolli also supports amateur gamers year-round by sponsoring grassroots tournaments with League Trolli, now well on its way to giving $135,000 in cash to the gaming community in 2022.

Learn more at Trolli.com, and stay connected on social (TikTok, Instagram and Twitter).

About Ferrara:

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 30 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience, and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

About Halo Developer 343 Industries:

343 Industries is the developer of the blockbuster Halo series of video games and, as part of Xbox Game Studios, oversees the Halo franchise including games, original programming, novels, comics, licensed collectibles, apparel and more. "Halo Infinite," the studio's most recent game release, has achieved critical success, receiving over 60 industry awards and is the most successful game release in Halo franchise history. The studio continues to transform entertainment experiences across the Halo universe with groundbreaking projects, such as the "Halo" television series for Paramount+, in partnership with SHOWTIME and Amblin Entertainment.

