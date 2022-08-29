THORN CO-FOUNDER ASHTON KUTCHER PARTNERS WITH PELOTON TO TRAIN FOR NYC MARATHON AS KUTCHER RAISES FUNDS TO END CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE

Now available on the Peloton Tread and App, series features Kutcher interviewing high-profile guests including Natalie Portman, Kenny Chesney and Chris Paul, along with Peloton instructors while fundraising for his nonprofit Thorn

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashton Kutcher, co-founder of Thorn, is partnering with Peloton to train for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. Kutcher is running to raise money and awareness for Thorn , his nonprofit dedicated to defending children from online sexual abuse. The partnership with Peloton centers on a special training and interview series, Our Future Selves With Ashton Kutcher, where Kutcher and special guests, like Natalie Portman, Chris Paul, Kenny Chesney, and others will explore their "why" – the reason why they get up and do what they do every day – as they're coached by Peloton instructors.

Kutcher is running his first-ever marathon to celebrate Thorn's 10-year anniversary alongside 100 other Thorn supporters. Over the last decade, Thorn has built technology used by law enforcement officials all over the world to help identify child victims faster. Its product Safer empowers internet platforms to identify and eliminate child sexual abuse material (CSAM) at scale. Through Safer, Thorn has helped remove at least 260,000 CSAM files in 2021 alone.

Thorn also created Thorn for Parents , a digital resource hub designed to assist parents and caregivers in having earlier, more frequent, and judgment-free conversations with kids about digital safety, and works directly with youth and communities to build resilient kids.

"Protecting kids has been my 'why' for the last decade. I'm running this marathon to increase awareness and raise funds for my nonprofit, Thorn. We will not stop until we reach our goal," said Ashton Kutcher, co-founder of Thorn. "Creating this series and prepping for the marathon with Peloton has been a blast. Talking to great guests about their 'why" has been fun and inspiring."

Our Future Selves with Ashton Kutcher will be a series of classes released over 10 weeks consisting of 16 episodes. Each episode will feature Kutcher, a Peloton instructor, and sometimes a special guest, many of whom are Ashton's friends or colleagues, exploring their "why." exploring their "why." Ashton's "why" is to enable Thorn to build a world where every child can be safe, curious, and happy.

Follow Kutcher's marathon training experience and receive additional updates on Our Future Selves with Ashton Kutcher by following @Thorn and @onepeloton . To learn more about Kutcher's "why" and support him as he trains, visit thorn.org/ashton-runs.

About Thorn: Thorn is a nonprofit founded in 2012 to build technology to defend children from sexual abuse to eliminate child sex abuse material from the internet. Thorn creates products that identify child victims faster, provides services for the tech industry to play a proactive role in removing abuse content from their platforms, and works directly with youth and communities to build resilient kids. Learn more about Thorn's mission to build technology to defend children from sexual abuse at Thorn.org.

