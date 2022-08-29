Tint World® Announces Opening of New Naples Location

National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise continues its success with updated Tint World® Naples store

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the relocation of its Naples store to better serve Collier County.

Tint World® Naples, owned by Manny Sousa, provides premier automotive aftermarket services and accessories, including window tint, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, paint protection films, and more.

"Tint World® has consistently demonstrated that it is committed to delivering a comprehensive range of premier automotive products and services," Sousa said. "Tint World®'s commitment to the industry's leading customer experience is one of the foundations of the company's success and value, along with its proven, predictable franchise model that empowers franchisees with unique training and support."

In addition to offering premium products and services, Tint World® Naples is staffed by a team of highly experienced and skilled technicians and installers.

"Manny is a team player whose dedication to Tint World®'s strategic vision has been instrumental in helping the company grow and thrive," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "By implementing our tried and tested franchise systems and processes, he's achieved sustained success that reflects the rewards available to franchisees through the Tint World® model."

Tint World® Naples, serving Bonita Springs, Estero, Marco Island, Immokalee, Cape Coral, Port Charlotte, Captiva Island, Lehigh Acres, and Iona, is located at 3883 Davis Boulevard, Naples, Florida 34104-4340. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about Tint World®'s products and services, call (239) 908 -0556 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/fl/naples-056/.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

info@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tint World