VAPORESSO Unveils LUXE X in UK and France, Featuring Its Latest Core Technology COREX

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a renowned vaping brand, held launch events in the UK and France respectively on August 13 and 16 to unveil its latest product, LUXE X, to the local customers. Sporting a sleek and futuristic body design, the new offering features its state-of-the-art COREX heating and SSS leak-resistant tech, all of which ensure the product can deliver incredible flavor accuracy, as well as a smoother and more satisfying vaping experience. It attracted hundreds of fans to the event venues, queuing up for the pre-sale.

"The sales records of our products, including the LUXE X in other regions, as well as the feedback from our customers, have exceeded our expectations, reinforcing our confidence in developing innovative vaping technology that facilitates a smoking-free society," said Thalia Cheng, CMO of VAPORESSO, "We continue to build upon our success to further refine the product design and quality, integrating our latest product with industry-leading features that strengthen its durability and functionality while making every puff extremely enjoyable."

Innovation sits at the core of VAPORESSO's DNA, a driving force that propels the brand to develop a series of disruptive technologies for its vaping kits that redefine the user experience. The desire to create a high-quality product that can offer unparalleled taste and hassle-free operation brought VAPORESSO to its next technological pinnacle with the introduction of COREX heating technology, which is used in the new LUXE X.

Fitted with a unique Morph-Mesh structure and Cumulus Cotton with micro-fiber, the technology increases the vaporization efficiency ratio by 50% and ensures a faster and more stable heating process. The result is a 50% longer pod lifespan and 50% more flavor and vapor reproduction, allowing the user to savor the flavors the way they should be tasted. The SSS leak-resistant tech, the most advanced anti-leakage system that the industry has ever seen, seals thee-liquid inside and re-vaporize every drop left at the bottom due to condensation.

Other highlights of LUXE X:

A portable pod system that can do both MTL and DTL

Easily adjust the airflow to switch between Big Clouds Mode and Small Cloud Mode

A 1500mAh high-density battery guarantees all-day use on a single charge

40-watt power output supports a real DTL vaping experience with the smart AXON chip that recognizes the POD experience

A transparent body with three layers of coating makes it two times more durable and scratch-resistant than its predecessors

To celebrate the arrival of LUXE X, VAPORESSO also launched a four-week ad campaign featuring the product on 80 iconic red double-deck buses crisscrossing Central London. For more information about LUXE X, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/vape-kits/luxe-x

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

