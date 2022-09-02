FREE SPEECH SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM PARLER RETURNS TO GOOGLE PLAY STORE

Parler Now Downloadable for iOS and Android Devices

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parler, the leading viewpoint-neutral, free speech social media platform, today announces that the Parler app has been reinstated to the Google Play Store for Android. Google approved the free speech Twitter alternative after an unusually long approval process spanning months rather than days.

"We are pleased that Parler is back on Google Play as a native app so that Android users no longer have to side-load," said Samuel Lipoff, Chief Technology Officer at Parler. "While away from Google Play, we have worked diligently to build a more feature-rich and dynamic user experience. Now is a perfect time to join Parler and rediscover the non-partisan platform where we enable people to speak freely!"

Over the last several months, Parler has continuously worked to improve the platform's user experience and technology, providing streamlined accessibility for iPhone users since returning to the Apple App Store more than a year ago.

"Parler has a strong commitment to free speech and despite the market duopoly but is working to provide options and choices for the millions of voices currently being censored or suppressed based on their viewpoint," said Parler's Chief Marketing Officer, Christina Cravens.

About Parler Inc.: Parler has a bold vision to make freedom of expression, security, and privacy a reality through social media and blockchain technology. Over 16 million users have chosen Parler as their social media platform to protect against the authoritarian powers of Big Tech, Big Government, and cancel culture. Parler uses the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as a guide, making it possible for people to speak freely without fear of being suspended or labeled 'dangerous' and banned. Parler is the public town hall where everyone is welcome, and civil debate is encouraged around diverse topics. Founded in 2018, Parler is based in Nashville, TN, and has a growing global community of content creators. To learn more, visit: https://parler.com, follow @Parler, or download on the App Store or Google Play Store now.

