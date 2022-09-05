InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Sleeping Device (OCC-1621)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to help people who have sleeping problems," said an inventor from Laguna Niguel, Calif., "so I invented the AcuRhythm Natural Sleeping Aid. My design could offer a 100% natural, long-term solution for those who have sleeping problems. It does not require any medication or electronic devices."

The patent-pending invention allows individuals to fall asleep faster with uninterrupted sleep and experience a deep, enhanced slumber which could result in improved health. It also may eliminate disruptive thoughts that keep individuals from sleeping such as worries, tomorrow's to-do list, a replay of a conversation, etc. According to the inventor, it would provide 100% natural acupressure without risk of side effects and expenses, medical or herbal. The practical and convenient invention features a more affordable, effective, and longer lasting alternative to other sleep products. Additionally, it is easy to position and use and a prototype is available.

