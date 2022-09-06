Arcline Investment Management to Acquire Kings III of America

COPPELL, Texas, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Kings III of America ("Kings III"), a leading third-party provider of elevator and pool emergency monitoring solutions in North America, from Rockbridge Growth Equity and Thayer Street Partners.

Arcline commented, "Kings III demonstrates all of the traits that we look for in our portfolio companies in providing contractually recurring, non-discretionary safety solutions to a large installed base of critical infrastructure. Kings III has an excellent reputation among customers and employees, and is led by a strong, experienced management team that has enabled it to become a true market leader. The growth-oriented culture at Kings III will fit well within the Arcline portfolio, and we are excited to partner with the management team for the company's next chapter of growth."

Dennis Mason, CEO of Kings III, added, "Arcline's passion for growth, innovation and culture is a perfect match with our management team, employees, and customers. Our success would not have been possible without the dedication and excellence of the entire team at Kings III, and this acquisition is a testament to their hard work. We look forward to working with Arcline to continue our incredible trajectory and we are excited to leverage Arcline's deep experience in the elevator industry to accelerate our growth."

Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to Arcline.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

About Kings III of America, LLC

Kings III of America, LLC is headquartered in Coppell, Texas, and is a provider of all-inclusive emergency monitoring solutions for elevators and pools across North America. Kings III designs, engineers, and manufactures its monitoring equipment, as well as runs a state-of-the-art 24/7 emergency dispatch center staffed with certified emergency responders. With over three decades of service, Kings III is a critical enabler of the elevator infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada.

