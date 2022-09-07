AIRPHX announces solution to avoid lockdowns in next pandemic

McLEAN, Va., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRPHX, an industry leader in complete indoor disinfection technology, today announced verification of efficacy in eliminating monkeypox in addition to over 30 additional bacteria, viruses and protozoa. AIRPHX technology has been successfully scaled to large commercial facilities including hotels, casinos, public buildings, commercial fitness and indoor turf facilities. With patented technology continuously eliminating airborne and surface pathogens – widescale deployment of AIRPHX technology is a key strategy for addressing the next pandemic and avoiding lockdowns.

Indoor air quality solution for avoiding lockdowns in the next pandemic

H1N1 • effective/verified MERS • effective/verified Coronavirus • effective/verified & widely deployed Monkeypox • effective/verified Next Pandemic • effective against all organisms tested to date

With cost effective deployment of wall-mounted and in-duct technology, AIRPHX acts as a prophylaxis against existing and future pandemic risk. "Although the timing and nature of the next pandemic is unknown at this point, AIRPHX technology has been verified effective against all recent pandemic pathogens and will be an effective method of protecting the public and avoiding lockdowns in the next pandemic," said AIRPHX President William Pommerening. "Our new in-duct models will efficiently treat spaces as large as airports and shopping malls allowing the public to avoid damaging lockdowns in the future." In an industry flooded with decades-old technologies that are largely ineffective and/or unproven in real world installations, AIRPHX provides continuous complete indoor disinfection technology that has been uniquely validated with field testing and clinical results in large, occupied spaces.

About AIRPHX:

AIRPHX provides patented air purification technology that continuously eliminates airborne and surface pathogens. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, AIRPHX has expanded rapidly into intercollegiate sports, counting almost 20% of the Power Five conference athletic programs as customers, professional sports, health care facilities and other industries. The company's technology has been validated in active athlete, staff, patient and customer environments. The company has also received independent clinical data demonstrating reduced infections in health care facilities including reductions in central line infections, antibiotic resistant bacterial and viral infections and toxic mold infections. AIRPHX products are protected by issued and pending patents and trade-secrets. AIRPHX products are proudly Made in America and are unique in the market. For more information on AIRPHX, please visit www.airphx.com.

