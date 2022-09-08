GORJANA SET TO OPEN NEW RETAIL LOCATION AT OAKBROOK CENTER

This will be the second brick and mortar retail expansion in Illinois for the jewelry brand.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- gorjana , the Southern California-based jewelry brand known for its effortless and laid-back style, is continuing their impressive nationwide retail expansion with the opening of their second location in Illinois at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, IL on September 9th, 2022.

After opening their first Illinois-based location in Lincoln Park, in July 2021, gorjana received such recognition and support from customers in this area that a second location was a natural next step in their expansion in this region.

The new 1,171 square foot storefront at Oakbrook Center will boast a coastal bungalow feel, outfitted with design elements that incorporate the brand's coastal cool vibes. These include mango wood finishes, brass hardware, driftwood and sea glass details and live greenery. The welcoming, airy space will help to display the brand's latest and greatest collections and will feature a robust display of fine jewelry offerings.

Each location in gorjana's brick and mortar footprint, including Oakbrook Center, also includes design aspects such as crystal quartz chandeliers (to clear energy) and the scent of custom candles designed by founder Gorjana that possess beachy notes of citrus, palm and palo santo. Locations also all pay homage to their hometown via custom, hand-dipped tapestries inspired by the iconic Laguna Beach coastline.

Both the gorjana and Oakbrook Center teams are thrilled with the upcoming partnership and store opening:

"Retail is fundamental to our brand's growth strategy, and we continue to see a phenomenal, positive response as we look to meet our customers where they live. Based on the tremendous success of our location in Chicago, we look forward to bringing the gorjana retail experience to Oakbrook Center, providing customers with the ability to interact with our brand in person and access services like buy online, pick up in store, same day delivery, complimentary bespoke engraving, and assistance from our incredible team of stylists." - Jason Griffin Reidel, CEO

"We love helping brands further expand their brick-and-mortar footprint in the Chicagoland area," said Tim Geiges, senior general manager of Oakbrook Center. "gorjana is a great addition that complements our collection of tenants. Oakbrook Center is proud to welcome gorjana to our shopping center and we know our community will enjoy discovering this brand."

About gorjana

Based in Laguna Beach, California, the gorjana brand was founded in 2004 on the apartment floor of husband-and-wife duo Jason and Gorjana Reidel. The couple drove 50,000 miles to sell and market their collection and hit the trade show circuit. Through their own separate strengths and combined creative vision, the brand grew rapidly from an idea into a full-fledged business that is still owned and operated by the couple today. With beautiful, easy styling, the brand's wide assortment includes gold plating, solid gold options, and an expanding range of fine materials including diamonds, opals, sapphires, emeralds, turquoise, and more.

