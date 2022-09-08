THE HOLIDAYS JUST GOT EASIER - LOWE'S ROLLS OUT SAME-DAY DELIVERY NATIONWIDE WITH INSTACART

From paint to portable grills, Lowe's now offering nearly 30,000 items for delivery straight to your door – in as fast as an hour via Instacart

MOORESVILLE, N.C. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the seasons change and homeowners gear up to begin tackling fall projects to get their homes ready for guests, Lowe's is making it easier for everyone to enjoy the holidays. Lowe's and Instacart today announced that same-day delivery is now available from more than 1,700 Lowe's stores nationwide.

Nearly 30,000 items can be ordered for delivery in as fast as an hour, freeing up customers to spend more time sprucing up, decorating and making holiday memories this fall. Lowe's is one of the first retailers on the Instacart App to roll out same-day and scheduled delivery for large items, up to 3x3x5 feet and 60 pounds. Without ever having to leave the yard, customers can order small Halloween inflatables, fire pit essentials and even small portable grills to be delivered from the store to their door.

Customers can also purchase those just-right holiday gifts such as smart home products, hand tools and electronics, along with fall accessories like pillows, blankets and outdoor string lights, all available for delivery in as fast as an hour from their local store.

"Lowe's knows how much this time of year means to our customers. Whether they are rounding out their Halloween decorating or getting started on holiday prep and gifting, we're able to offer more products, more convenience and more value for customers as we continue to improve the shopping experience in-store and online," said Mike Shady, Lowe's senior vice president of online. "We're excited to open up this new fulfillment offering across the U.S. for customers to shop for all of their project needs."

Lowe's piloted same-day delivery via Instacart in select markets in February and is Instacart's leading national home improvement partner. Lowe's now offers same-day delivery from stores across all 50 states and Washington D.C. In addition to the expanded assortment of household and home and garden essentials, from grass seed to garden hoses, Lowe's is one of the only retailers today that sells non-mixed paint on the Instacart App, offering non-tinted paint and assorted paint supplies for customers.

"As the seasons change, we know customers are thinking about how to get their homes ready for fall," said Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "We're excited to offer Lowe's wide variety of home improvement essentials for delivery across the country so customers can get exactly what they need, seamlessly. Connecting customers to their favorite retailers is at the core of what we do, and we're proud to help Lowe's expand their e-commerce offering to serve their customers in a new way."

To begin shopping from Lowe's for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can visit www.instacart.com/lowes-home-improvement or select the Lowe's storefront on the Instacart App. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver items within the customer's chosen delivery timeframe. Customers can follow along and live chat with their shopper in real time as needed.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 900 national, regional, and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across more than 13,000 cities in North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of busy people and families to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for more than 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders for customers on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

Contacts:

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Steve Salazar

steve.j.salazar@lowes.com

Instacart

press@instacart.com

