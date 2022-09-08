Scylla and MOBOTIX Release a Joint Physical Threat Detection Solution to Protect Healthcare Facilities

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBOTIX, a leading manufacturer of premium-quality intelligent IP video systems, and Scylla, the real-time physical threat detection solution, have joined their forces to release a comprehensive physical threat detection solution to help better protect healthcare facilities.

There is an overwhelming amount of security challenges that need to be addressed in healthcare facilities. Violence against staff is placed at the top of the most common security issues when it comes to healthcare workers. Accidental falls are among the most reported incidents in healthcare facilities, leading to patient injuries. In the wake of another spate of gun violence, healthcare workers and everyone else who is seeking care at that hospital appear to be at tremendous risk.

"At Scylla, we are deeply concerned about all the challenges that healthcare workers and security personnel have to face daily" said Albert Stepanyan, CEO and Founder at Scylla. "Effectively working with a number of hospitals in the US we understood there was a major need for an end-to-end solution to help provide a secure environment for nurses, patients, staff and families. That's why we developed a powerful joint solution with MOBOTIX".

"The partnership between MOBOTIX and Scylla brings video analytics solutions to many different applications" said Philip Antoniou, VP Americas at MOBOTIX. "The combination of our technologies provides a platform that can help healthcare organizations improve patient safety, protect staff and reduce costs".

Both Scylla and MOBOTIX have a number of healthcare facilities as their clients countrywide and are dedicated to working jointly to serve our customers for everyone's safety.

About Scylla

Scylla is a real-time physical threat detection solution. We utilize AI and computer vision to detect objects, actions, and behavior anomalies. Scylla AI-powered solutions serve to improve every part of your security infrastructure and range from robust gun and abandoned object detection, anomaly detection & behavior recognition, to perimeter intrusion detection, false alarm filtering, and industrial temperature monitoring.

About MOBOTIX

MOBOTIX is a leading manufacturer of premium quality intelligent IP video systems and sets standards in innovative camera technologies and decentralized security solutions with the highest cyber security and DSGVO compliance. MOBOTIX was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Langmeil, Germany. The company relies on its research and development and its production, 'Made in Germany.'

SOURCE Scylla