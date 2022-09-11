GABRIELA HEARST AND MYTHERESA HOST LUNCHEON AT ELEVEN MADISON PARK IN CELEBRATION OF NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriela Hearst and Mytheresa hosted an intimate luncheon at the famed Eleven Madison Park restaurant to celebrate New York Fashion Week. Michael Kliger, CEO of Mytheresa, co-hosted the event with Gabriela Hearst.

MYTHERESA AND GABRIELA HEARST HOST LUNCHEON AT ELEVEN MADISON PARK IN CELEBRATION OF NEW YORK FASHION WEEK (PRNewswire)

Chef Daniel Humm created a four-course, fully plant-based tasting menu that included dishes such as chilled celery juice with honeydew, celtuce steamed dumplings, grilled squash with poblano pepper and seitan, and fresh peaches with cherry and almond.

All guests in attendance received an Eleven Madison Home box which includes chef-curated, plant- based meals and snacks. Every purchase of an Eleven Madison Home box helps provide meals to those experiencing food insecurity in New York City, in partnership with Rethink Food, a non-profit organization which was founded to address hunger by contributing to a sustainable and equitable food system.

As part of the brands' commitment to sustainability, all of the plants used in the décor were seasonal and locally sourced, and will be donated to local gardens.

Please credit all images: Mytheresa x Gabriela Hearst NYFW

Photographer: Ivonne TNT, BFA

Videographer: Beej Harris, Clay Film

Where: Eleven Madison Park Restaurant, New York, NY

Link to event imagery: https://we.tl/t-82oYi4wJR6

http://bfa.com/events/36114/share/mytheresa

Guests included:

Radhika Jones

Kristina O'Neill

Derek Blasberg

Gucci Westman

Stephanie Shepherd

Charlotte Groeneveld

Johannes Hübel

Olivia Palermo

Lisa Aiken

Nicole Fritton

Athena Calderone

Meena Harris

Stefano Tonchi

Maya Stepper

Yan Yan Chan

Gabriela Hearst, Founder and Creative Director of Gabriela Hearst

Michael Kliger, CEO, Mytheresa

Thiery Colin, CEO, Gabriela Hearst

Isabel May, Chief Customer Experience Officer and Managing Director, Mytheresa

Heather Kaminetsky, President, Mytheresa North America

Daniel Humm, Owner, Eleven Madison Park

About Gabriela Hearst

Gabriela Hearst grew up on her family's ranch in Uruguay, where the notion of luxury meant things were beautifully crafted and made to last which inspired the launch of her eponymous label in Fall 2015. She wanted a brand that reflected purpose in every piece - Luxury collections with a conscience, or "honest luxury". Gabriela's runway shows have been an eminent example of sustainability, using deadstock fabrics, and eliminating plastic use. Her SS20 collection marked the first ever carbon neutral runway show. She was the winner of the 2016/17 International Woolmark Prize for Womenswear, the 2020 CFDA American Womenswear Designer of the Year. In December 2020, she was named Creative Director at Chloé, and most recently, she was named 1 of the 25 most Influential Women of 2021 by the Financial Times.

About Eleven Madison Park

Eleven Madison Park is a plant-based fine dining restaurant that overlooks Madison Square Park in New York City. First opened in 1998 as a French brasserie, the restaurant has been headed by Chef Daniel Humm since 2006 and owned by his company Make it Nice Hospitality since 2011. Eleven Madison Park has evolved significantly under his leadership both in food and in experience, earning several accolades including 4 stars from the New York Times and 3 stars from the Michelin guide.

In 2021, Eleven Madison Park reopened its doors post-pandemic as a completely plant-based restaurant. The desire to reinvent and push the boundaries of fine dining has always been at the heart of Eleven Madison Park, and the team is committed to showcasing their respect for the craft through the precision of their cooking, the elegance of their service, and the passion for their work.

Every dinner purchased at Eleven Madison Park helps provide meals to New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity. These meals are served from the Eleven Madison Truck, which is operated by restaurant staff in partnership with Rethink Food.

About Mytheresa

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated edit focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €612.1 million net sales (+36.2% vs. FY20) in its first fiscal year as a public company (https://investors.mytheresa.com).

