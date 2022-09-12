3Cloud Data Solutions Make Healthcare Compliance Concerns a Thing of the Past

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Cloud is transforming the healthcare, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries by modernizing data estates and applications while driving interoperability with the Microsoft Azure cloud. 3Cloud's broad array of offerings, including high performance computing, bioinformatics, application modernization, modern data platform, FHIR and interoperability have led them to become the go to partner across the industry.

As a top Microsoft services partner focused 100% on the Azure platform, 3Cloud helps clients build, migrate, modernize and manage their applications, infrastructure, data and analytics in the cloud. Founded by Mike Rocco and Jim Dietrich who served over 15 years together at Microsoft, 3Cloud combines a team of highly experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for clients. (PRNewswire)

With forward-thinking data estate and app modernization solutions, 3Cloud enables physicians and other healthcare providers to see a more complete view of their patients and develop a better understanding of their utilization rates and demand for services. 3Cloud is empowering decision-makers across the industry to look at how healthcare providers access and use health information to drive better models of care, improve patient safety and clinical outcome, and enhance the overall patient experience.

Healthcare systems must always balance the delivery of care with operational efficiency. Clinical outcomes, revenue cycle management, progressive research, and administrative efficiency compete for attention. 3Cloud helps providers create modern data platforms to improve revenue cycle analytics, supply chain management, nurse schedules, reimbursement rates and more to ensure that their internal operations run smoothly and effectively.

Insurers often have a large variety of sources and levels of complexity when it comes to data. A leading U.S. healthcare payor – whose tens of thousands of employees serve millions of members – is working to transform their business by embracing a nimble, elastic modern data architecture. By partnering with 3Cloud to launch their business transformation, the insurer saw almost instantaneous benefits, including rapid access to accurate data and predictive analytics.

3Cloud is also helping healthcare payors and providers tackle data integration challenges and comply with the CMS interoperability requirements under the 2016 Cures Act. 3Cloud's solutions for Fast Health Interoperability Resources (FHIR) are designed to create a modern, secure and highly flexible environment. By implementing a framework leveraging Azure Health Data Services for the consumption, storage and aggregation of data with industry-leading architecture and data design patterns, they provide a simple and digestible way for developers to interact with healthcare data. This allows for the focus to shift more towards innovation and less on managing infrastructure supporting interoperability use cases. Once this framework is established, focus can be shifted to advancing innovation through SMART on FHIR application development, complex integrations, and advanced analytics, all of which lead to a better patient or member experience.

Their experience building, managing and migrating HIPAA-compliant applications on the cloud helps organizations create and execute the right plan to modernize their applications, without affecting current business operations or compromising proprietary applications. Prioritization is put on reducing operating costs and gaining the agility to iterate and innovate with ease.

The cloud offers opportunities to perform bioinformatics analyses interactively and at-scale, helping to overcome the struggle for genomics research to analyze vast amounts of data in an efficient way. 3Cloud has perfected this by using Azure Synapse to analyze millions of variants quickly as opposed to the old way of using large, on-premise high performance computing (HPC) cluster jobs. Another method 3Cloud utilizes to pave the way for genomics research is by using Azure Data Lake to centralize data and automate bioinformatics pipelines in the cloud, while also providing enterprise-grade data security. 3Clouds' Azure Data and Analytics Platform solution makes creating new research enclaves for research projects a templatized, automated process, taking research startup time from days to hours. It also provides researchers with the ability to use traditional frameworks or High Compute (HCP) services, streamlining the process of delivering results.

The strong relationship with Microsoft is a cornerstone of 3Cloud's proven success. This year they were awarded Microsoft Partner of the Year across multiple categories, including:

Worldwide Winner Migration to Azure

Worldwide Winner Solution Assessments

US Winner Solution Assessments

US Winner Modernizing Applications

Worldwide Finalist Analytics

Worldwide Finalist Healthcare & Life Sciences

3Cloud was selected from over 3,900 worldwide and 1,800 national partner nominations, for demonstrating excellence in digital innovation and modernizing clients' data estates and applications on the Microsoft Azure platform.

About 3Cloud

