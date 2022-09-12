Capital Square Promotes Whitson Huffman to Co-Chief Executive Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square , one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and a developer of mixed-use multifamily communities, announced today the promotion of Whitson Huffman to co-chief executive officer. Huffman has overseen approximately $6 billion in real estate transactions since joining the firm in 2018.

"Whitson has been a vital part of Capital Square's notable success," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "He is a valued member of our executive team, who possesses a rare combination of exceptional management skills, impressive academic background and natural leadership ability. These traits, plus his expertise in real estate transactions and extensive knowledge of the market, make him ideally suited to serve as co-CEO. I look forward to Capital Square's next chapter and even greater success in the future."

Huffman joined Capital Square in early 2018 and most recently served as its chief strategy and investment officer, leading the company's real estate investment activity. During his tenure at Capital Square, he has overseen approximately $6 billion in real estate transactions, grown total assets under management by more than $5 billion and established a successful development division that has initiated nine development projects totaling 1,700 apartment units and in excess of $600 million in development cost.

In his new role as co-CEO, Huffman will work in concert with company founder and co-CEO, Louis Rogers, to manage all aspects of the firm. Rogers will remain actively engaged in the day-to-day management of the company and will work closely with Huffman in the firm's continued expansion and strategic direction.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead Capital Square beside Louis as co-chief executive officer," said Huffman. "It has been incredible to be a part of the company's exceptional growth over the past five years, and I'm excited to continue the momentum with our talented team. Our motto at Capital Square is 'building the future,' and we've just gotten started."

Prior to joining Capital Square, Huffman was an associate with JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust and fund manager listed on the New York Stock Exchange. While at JBG SMITH, Huffman participated in the development of 1,300 residential units and over 210,000 square feet of retail space with a total capitalized value of more than $650 million. He also sought entitlements for over 1,500 residential units and 350,000 square feet of retail, with a projected capitalized value in excess of $400 million. Huffman was previously employed as a consultant in the financial services group of Ernst & Young, working on multifaceted banking and capital markets projects for systemically important financial institutions. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Miami University Farmer School of Business and a Master of Real Estate, finance from Georgetown University.

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern US, with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for six consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com .

