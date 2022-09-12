Media One reaches an important milestone: Media One has sold the Most Klieverik Calenders in the World

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media One is proud to announce that it has sold most of the best graphic calender in the world - the Klieverik line of textile calenders.

Media One USA logo

Additionally, Media One is the only textile solutions company that has 8 full time technicians strategically placed around the country for Installations, Belt Changes, Over the Phone or In-person Diagnostic assessments and repairs.

Media One has recently introduced the latest Flow Line Klieverik Calenders for pre-sewn piece work fabric printing for applications like Blankets, Towels, and Clothing.

It also keeps inventory of new and refurbished Kleiverik Calenders at their warehouse floor at all times.

In Dye Sublimation Printing, the Heating Unit is the heartbeat of the process. If it is of an inferior quality or if it goes down, all production stops.

During this busy season of the most awaited tradeshow "Printing United 2022", Media One has ensured it is ready to serve its clients' requirements in the best possible manner.

Media One also stocks large volumes of Transfer and Tissue Paper at their facilities in Garden Grove, California and River Falls, Wisconsin (45 minutes outside Minneapolis) ready for same-day dispatch to anywhere in the country.

For a new unit, a belt change or issues with an existing Klieverik Calender, Media One can be contacted at web@MediaOneUSA.com or 833-HELLO-M1 (833-435-5661) for a free consultation!

