AutoRABIT Introduces CodeScan Shield for Heightened Code and Org Health

Admins and developers can now scan their environments to fix potentially costly and damaging issues

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT announces CodeScan Shield, the next iteration of its static code analysis tool that thousands of Salesforce developers rely on every day. CodeScan Shield elevates the capabilities of CodeScan by expanding metadata rules and introduces OrgScan, a brand-new module.

AutoRABIT (PRNewsfoto/AutoRABIT) (PRNewswire)

OrgScan governs organizational policies by enforcing the security and compliance rules mandated for Salesforce environments. An interactive dashboard created at the end of each scan shows a company's results and identifies any areas of concern. This puts the control back in an organization's hands—saving time and money.

"The average cost of a data breach in the U.S. is over $9 million. And knowing 23% of data breaches are caused by human error, we've expanded our DevSecOps toolset to monitor performance and mitigate risk. This will help Salesforce development teams with consistency, compliance, and data security," said Prashanth Samudrala, VP of Product Management at AutoRABIT.

CodeScan Shield enables admins and developers alike to scan Salesforce profiles, permission sets, user settings, session settings, and more. Users can check for 100% adherence to native and custom Salesforce policies, supporting regulatory compliance standards. The no-code interface of OrgScan can easily be used without needing extensive coding knowledge.

CodeScan is an industry-leading static code analysis solution for Salesforce that was recently recognized by the Stevie International Business Awards as the Gold winner in the DevOps Solution category. Developers receive immediate alerts when errors are introduced to the coding structure, reducing bugs and errors while increasing ROI.

Having confidence in your processes is critical to remaining secure and compliant in the face of increased data security threats. The stability of coding structures in updates and applications—along with strict adherence to internal rules and standards—requires consistency. CodeScan Shield expands the reach of a standard static code analysis solution to a new level, providing even greater coverage.

AutoRABIT will be demonstrating the CodeScan Shield and OrgScan solutions at Dreamforce 2022 next week. You can find more information and set up a demo here.

About AutoRABIT:

AutoRABIT was founded in 2015 to help developers regain control of their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value within their organizations through a continuous delivery model. Today, AutoRABIT's suite of release management tools is the most comprehensive and secure in the market, and its customers are realizing the benefits of faster and more secure deployment in their Salesforce environments. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

