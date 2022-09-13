'BOTCHED' TV STAR DR. PAUL NASSIF AMONG TOP U.S. PLASTIC SURGEONS USING RENUVION® HELIUM PLASMA TECHNOLOGY IN COSMETIC PROCEDURES

Doctors Attest to Advanced Energy Technology Device's Transformative Solutions to Achieve Desired Results in Patients

CLEARWATER, Fla. , Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) (the "Company"), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced the release of a new surgeon testimonial video featuring its Renuvion Helium Plasma Technology.



Leading plastic surgeons across the country are sharing the transformative results they've achieved using Renuvion, a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology, on patients for cosmetic procedures in their practices.



In a video featuring celebrity plastic surgeon and co-host of the hit television series, 'Botched' Dr. Paul Nassif , New York City facial surgeon Dr. Tabasum Mir , Beverly Hills plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Leif Rogers and board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gregory Buford of Denver, CO, doctors reveal the unmatched benefits of using Renuvion technology in their cosmetic/aesthetic procedures.



In the video Dr. Nassif discloses that his practice uses the device four-to-five times a week in cosmetic procedures. Dr. Mir states that she gets impressive tissue contraction in areas she previously was only able to achieve through surgery, while Dr. Rogers testifies that he has tried every device on the market, and now only uses Renuvion for his procedures because it's far superior to those other devices. Finally, Dr. Buford declares he'd stake his reputation on the safety and effectiveness of Renuvion.



Watch the video here:

Renuvion Review | Top Plastic Surgeons Talk Cutting-Edge Technology - YouTube

Renuvion is the only product that is FDA-cleared to improve the appearance of lax (loose) skin on the neck and submental region (chin). It was also recently cleared for specific dermatological procedures for the treatment of moderate to severe wrinkles and rhytides, limited to patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I, II or III. These clearances highlight the safety and efficacy of the Renuvion technology.

To date, hundreds of physicians across the U.S. use Renuvion in their practices. For a list, by state, of physicians using the device visit: https://renuvionfinder.com.

For additional information visit Renuvion.com .

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. Known for its innovative Helium Plasma Technology, Apyx is solely focused on bringing transformative solutions to the physicians and patients it serves. The company's Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion® offers surgeons and physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results. The J-Plasma® system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision while minimizing unintended tissue trauma. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

