Cotton Patch Cafe Expands Its C-Suite From Within Its Ranks

Company Names Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cotton Patch Cafe , a Texas-inspired, scratch-made restaurant serving Texas classics, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Callihan to chief financial officer and Todd McEvoy to chief operations officer. Both will report directly to the CEO and serve on the Cotton Patch Cafe leadership team.

Cotton Patch Cafe Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cotton Patch Cafe) (PRNewswire)

"We are fortunate to have two team members who have dedicated a considerable portion of their outstanding careers to the growth and success of our brand," said Mazen Albatarseh, CEO of Cotton Patch Cafe. "Their institutional knowledge and dedication to Cotton Patch Cafe are invaluable to our organization as we continue to expand our presence throughout Texas," Albatarseh adds.

About Stephanie Callihan

Stephanie Callihan kicked off her restaurant industry career with P.F. Chang's China Bistro & Pei Wei Asian Diner in Scottsdale, Ariz., where she served in various accounting and FP&A roles and was responsible for analysis and insights for the sister companies. After nearly six years, she switched industries and moved into FP&A at GoDaddy. However, the restaurant industry called upon her again, this time with Cotton Patch Cafe - where she has spent nearly a decade moving through the ranks from director of business intelligence, chief administrative officer and now to her current role as chief financial officer.

About Todd McEvoy

McEvoy's 25-plus year career with Cotton Patch Cafe began in 1997 as an assistant manager. Noting his passion for the brand, McEvoy quickly moved into a role as general manager, where he remained for 16 years. His in-depth understanding of local store operations prepared him for more strategic company roles as area director and later as director of brand standards. Noting his passion for the operational side of the business, Cotton Patch's management moved McEvoy to director of operational services and later vice president of operations, where he served until his promotion to COO.

About Cotton Patch Cafe

Founded in Nacogdoches, Texas, in 1989, Dallas-based Cotton Patch Cafe is a Texas-inspired, homestyle restaurant serving Southern classics in its 49 locations across Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Cotton Patch is deeply committed to being a community partner in each town it calls home and gives to many local organizations and charities, in addition to being a major donor to Scottish Rite for Children. For more information, visit cottonpatch.com or follow Cotton Patch Cafe on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

