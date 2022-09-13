Gaby Natale Teams Up with Catalyst for Global Gender Equity Event

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3-time Daytime EMMY winning journalist, speaker and bestselling author Gaby Natale joined forces with Catalyst -the leading nonprofit supported by the world's most powerful CEOs to build workplaces that work for women- to co-host and keynote the upcoming global MARC Summit.

Real Change with MARC: Reimagining Gender Equity is a 3-day summit that will gather over 100 thought leaders from around the world to discuss the role of men advancing women in the workplace. The event will take place virtually and in-person in Zurich, Switzerland, Singapore, Panama City, Panama and San Ramon, California, USA. Corporate hosts include Google, P&G, Dow and Chevron, among others.

"I am very excited to team up with Catalyst to do my part in advancing gender equity. As co-host and keynote speaker at MARC global event, I am looking forward to instilling in everyone who join us the idea that we can all be PIONEERS. Men have a key role to play in this conversation. It is thoroughly researched and documented that when men are part of the gender equity conversation, initiatives and programs are profoundly more impactful. We can all make an impact to make this a better world and our workplaces a more equitable one," explains Natale.

The role of men in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) has grown significantly in recent years. Yet many obstacles remain in reaching true gender equity in the workplace and beyond. That's why Catalyst is hosting a three-day global and regional event on September 14-16 to reimagine equity and shine a spotlight on how men, and people of all genders, can challenge and change the status quo through allyship and action.

Real Change with MARC: Reimagining Gender Equity addresses the workplace implications of traditional views of masculinity and inspires men to work in partnership to create collective culture change in workplaces around the world. The event will include more than 60 sessions consisting of A-list keynote presentations, flash talks, spotlight conversations, group discussions, forums, and trainings from experts including Emmy-winning journalist and author Gaby Natale, actor and activist Terry Crews, author Peggy Orenstein, and psychologist and Emotional Agility author Susan David.

Participants can purchase tickets to join virtually (on Days 1 and 2), in person (on Day 3), or both (all 3 days). The virtual and in-person sessions will unpack what real change means for gender equity and how it can be achieved through storytelling, best-practice sharing, and collective learning. Topics to be covered include redefining masculinity, tackling the stigma of men's mental health in the workplace, and educating the next generation of boys about consent.

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime EMMYs back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker, Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 50 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her content, but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

In 2019, Natale launched Welcome All Beauty, her own hairpiece and extension line dedicated to women who need to be camera-ready on the go.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas.

