Snyder's of Hanover® Brings the Best Parts of Oktoberfest to Fans with One-of-a-Kind Lederhosen That Dispense Snyderfest Beer Cheese Pretzel Pieces The Snyderfest Pretzelhosen are expertly engineered to dispense Pretzel Pieces on demand, and five lucky pretzel lovers can win a pair

HANOVER, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oktoberfest is a German celebration that is traditionally all about the beer. But what about the pretzels? According to a recent survey by The Harris Poll on behalf of Snyder's of Hanover®, 76% of Americans find pretzels to be an important part of the culture surrounding Oktoberfest*. This reinforced the brand's decision to create its latest Oktoberfest-inspired limited-edition flavor: new Snyderfest Beer Cheese Pretzel Pieces. To celebrate, Snyder's of Hanover® is combining the best elements of Oktoberfest into one awesome innovation with the creation of the Snyderfest Pretzelhosen.

First of its kind Snyderfest Pretzelhosen are custom-made, authentic leather lederhosen featuring a tap and keg that is expertly engineered to dispense the new Snyderfest Beer Cheese Pretzel Pieces. Fans can enter for the chance to win a pair of their own starting at 9 am ET on September 13 through 11:59pm ET on September 27. Five winners will be randomly selected.

The survey also found that after the events of the past two years, 65% of Americans are looking forward to events like Oktoberfest, and what better way to celebrate that than with beer cheese flavored Pretzel Pieces and one-of-a-kind lederhosen?

"At Snyder's of Hanover®, we believe the best way to Oktoberfest is to prost with pretzels. That's why we're proud to announce our first-ever Snyderfest Beer Cheese Pretzel Pieces, the ultimate Oktoberfest pretzels," said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer, Campbell Snacks. "Of course, the ultimate Oktoberfest pretzels need to be served in the most prost-worthy way. In true Snyder's of Hanover® style, we created one epic innovation that gives fans the opportunity to have their pretzels on demand, look festive while snacking, and keep a hand free for their beer stein."

Available now, the new limited-edition Snyderfest Beer Cheese Pretzel Pieces are perfectly craveable pieces of Oktoberfest, made with hoppy goodness and rich and creamy beer cheese flavor. Fans can find these pretzel Pieces at retailers nationwide, like Walmart and Kroger, for an SRP of $4.79/10 oz bag.

Want to add Snyderfest Beer Cheese Pretzel Pieces to your snack rotation and Pretzelhosen to your fall wardrobe? For more details on how to get your hands on your own pair visit https://pretzelhosen.com **

*This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Snyder's of Hanover from August 30 to September 1, 2022 among 2,043 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

About Snyder's of Hanover®

Since 1909, Snyder's of Hanover® has been America's premier pretzel brand. With humble beginnings as a small family-run business in Hanover, Pa., today Snyder's of Hanover® offers a full portfolio of innovative pretzels created with the same great quality and wholesome pride that it did over 100 years ago. For more information, visit snydersofhanover.com.

