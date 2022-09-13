WOMEN'S PUBLIC LEADERSHIP NETWORK ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL CLASS OF FELLOWS

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Public Leadership Network (WPLN) announced today that it has launched a brand new Fellowship for Nonprofit Management to pair four students with early-stage, women-led nonprofit organizations equipping women to seek public office.

"I am excited to welcome these four women to the WPLN team," said WPLN Co-Founder and President, Larissa Martinez, "each brings a unique perspective and diverse set of skills to scale the efforts of our nonprofit partners on the ground. Our WPLN Fellows will support a network of nonprofits dedicated to inspiring and helping women close the representation gaps in their states."

Four young women were selected for this Fellowship out of over 500 applicants:

Karina Rosas, Pepperdine University

Georgia Polemenakos, Suffolk University

Caroline Richardson, University of Georgia

Delaney Ward, Grand Valley State University

"Having a WPLN Fellow to support our programming and outreach efforts will make a tremendous impact on our work," said Dawn Crandall, founder of She Holds the Key, a Michigan-based training organization founded in 2020. "We will benefit greatly from their expertise in communications, marketing, and reaching diverse audiences to get the word out that women can and should step-up to be public leaders at all levels here in Michigan."

The Fellows will support the work of four early-stage nonprofit training organizations: Louisiana Women Lead, Pocketbook Project (Massachusetts), VoteHer Georgia, and She Holds the Key (Michigan).

The Fellows and founders of these nonprofit organizations gathered in Washington, D.C. for a two-day training over Labor Day weekend to kick off their efforts. This is the first year that Women's Public Leadership Network is deploying the Fellowship program.

About Women's Public Leadership Network

Women's Public Leadership Network (WPLN) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that educates, organizes, and inspires women to enter public office across the United States. We aim to mitigate barriers women face by partnering with a network of state-based organizations who identify, engage, and train women to run for elected office, obtain political appointments, and become more involved in the political process. WPLN also offers tools and opportunities designed to equip women with the knowledge and resources they need as they step up, get involved in the political process, and lead.

