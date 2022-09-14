Family Caregivers Confront Considerable Challenges

Study finds considerable emotional, financial and physical demands on family caregivers who try to do it all.

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly all family caregivers say they are "always" or "often" providing emotional support (80%) to a loved one needing long-term care. That can levy a heavy toll on caregivers' well-being and relationships in their lives. In our survey, burn out, lack of expertise and concerns about their ability to focus on their jobs were cited as the most important reasons why family caregivers sought paid home care.

The Certification for Long-Term Care (CLTC®), Home Instead and Homethrive co-sponsored the study: "Following the Journey of Family Caregivers." It examined the journey family caregivers experience when supporting a loved one needing care at home.

Well-known researcher in aging and long-term care, Eileen J. Tell, CEO of ET Consulting, LLC conducted the study and presented findings this week at the CLTC Leadership Summit in Minneapolis.

Among the survey's other findings:

33% of family caregivers find getting the emotional support they need one of their biggest challenges

32% of family caregivers worry about juggling caregiving and their job

27% of those who decided not to bring in paid home care did so because they felt it was their duty to provide care

44% felt using paid home care could have helped reduce the emotional and physical strain of being a caregiver

Amber Pate, Executive Director, CLTC, says, "The findings reinforce what we know so well at CLTC. Most family caregivers experience significant emotional, physical and financial strain trying to do it all. Having a plan can accommodate the addition of professional home care, relieving the burden on family and allowing for needed self-care."

"Knowing that 52% of Americans age 65+ will need long-term care and 72% have yet to plan for it is a serious concern," says Tell. "Americans need to recognize that not planning for care is performing a terrible disservice to those they care most about."

About the Study:

It was commissioned to gain further insights into the decision-making process associated with hiring professional home care.

The online survey questioned 400 family caregivers, 18+.

About CLTC:

The CLTC designation was created in 1999 and focuses on the discipline of extended care planning. It provides professionals the tools they need to discuss longevity and its consequences on their client's family and finances.

