GoGold Announces Results of Regional Exploration Drilling Program

Shares Outstanding: 295,599,756
Trading Symbols: TSX: GGD
OTCQX: GLGDF
2,192 g/t AgEq over 1.3m within 18.2m of 241 g/t AgEq at El Nayar
905 g/t AgEq over 1.6m within 17.3m of 132 g/t AgEq at Gran Cabrera
HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to release the results of 6 drill holes from the El Nayar area and 15 drill holes from the Gran Cabrera area within Los Ricos North property. The El Nayar and Gran Cabrera areas are targets of the Los Ricos North regional exploration drilling program. Hole LRGNY-21-027 at El Nayar intersected 2,192 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 1.3m, contained within 18.2m of 241 g/t AgEq. At Gran Cabrera, hole LRGCB-22-020 intersected 905 g/t AgEq over 1.6m, contained within 17.3m of 132 g/t AgEq. See Table 1 for a breakdown of gold and silver values at El Nayar and Table 2 for Gran Cabrera.
"This drilling represents results from exploration from outside of our resource areas and are some of the first results from these new targets. These targets will require future drilling which will be aimed at developing future resources. At Gran Cabrera, we encountered voids in our drilling due to historical underground mining on half of the holes which we drilled, with the voids averaging about 4 metres. As we continue exploring this area, our focus is locating areas where the high grade portion of the veins has not been mined out," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "We've shifted some of our drilling rigs to Los Ricos South as a re-evaluation of our data has opened up additional areas for potential growth of the mineral resource. In addition to our drilling, we continue to work on consolidation of additional ground in Los Ricos South and expect an update on that in the near future."
Hole ID
Area / Vein
From
To
Length1
Au
Ag
AuEq2
AgEq2
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
LRGNY-21-022
El Nayar
261.7
262.9
1.2
0.45
45.0
1.05
79.0
and
283.9
285.1
1.2
0.26
126.0
1.94
145.5
LRGNY-21-024
El Nayar
0.0
10.5
10.5
0.18
60.8
0.99
74.0
including
8.5
9.5
1.0
0.83
275.0
4.50
337.3
LRGNY-21-025
El Nayar
65.7
71.0
5.3
0.38
66.5
1.27
95.1
including
68.7
69.7
1.0
1.42
124.0
3.07
230.5
and
170.0
171.8
1.8
0.15
116.3
1.70
127.8
LRGNY-21-026
El Nayar
105.9
106.8
0.9
6.66
0.2
6.66
499.7
LRGNY-21-027
El Nayar
47.1
49.2
2.1
1.27
137.2
3.09
232.1
and
57.5
58.5
1.0
0.77
152.0
2.80
209.8
and
185.9
195.2
9.3
0.15
89.0
1.33
100.1
including
190.1
191.7
1.6
0.77
454.7
6.83
512.2
and
207.6
225.7
18.2
1.54
125.4
3.21
241.0
including
212.8
217.3
4.6
6.02
440.5
11.90
892.1
including
213.5
214.8
1.3
20.40
662.0
29.23
2,192.0
LRGNY-21-030
El Nayar
82.0
86.4
4.5
0.18
53.3
0.89
66.6
including
84.9
85.4
0.6
0.93
254.0
4.32
323.7
1.
Not true width
2.
AqEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 at recoveries of 100%
3.
Holes LRGNY-21-028 and LRGNY-21-029 did not intersect significant mineralization.
El Nayar is located approximately 6 kilometres north-west of the La Trini deposit within Los Ricos North (see Figure 3). It consists of multiple subvertical veins and stockwork mineralization, and limited historical underground mining. La Castellana vein is an epithermal argentiferous quartz vein ranging from 1m to 2m in width and averaging about 1.20 m. The vein contains minor credits in gold, zinc, lead and copper in addition to the silver. The mineralization is a mixture of sulphide and oxide species; galena, sphalerite, pyrite, unidentified argentiferous minerals (mostly black), copper carbonates and some manganese minerals were observed underground.
Gran Cabrera is located approximately 2 kilometres northwest of La Trini (see Figure 3). The Gran Cabrera mega-system contains stockworks, breccia hosted ore bodies, and large vein feeder sub-systems at the intersection of the Sierra Madre and the Trans Mexican Volcanic Arc. Within the property there are more than fifteen significant old precious metals mines that historically produced high grade silver-gold ore periodically over a period of more than 350 years beginning with their discovery by early Spanish Conquistadors. The Company's exploration team has conducted a detailed sampling and mapping program within the last year and has identified dozens of historical underground workings along an E-W trending structure over a distance of 1,700 metres along strike and widths extending more than 20 metres.
Hole ID
Area / Vein
From
To
Length1
Au
Ag
AuEq2
AgEq2
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
LRGCB-22-001
Gran Cabrera
50.0
60.3
10.3
0.07
111.5
1.56
116.7
including
50.0
50.7
0.7
0.17
335.2
4.64
347.7
and
115.7
118.8
3.1
0.13
116.4
1.68
126.0
LRGCB-22-002
Gran Cabrera
18.2
78.2
60.1
0.06
45.4
0.67
50.1
including
63.0
65.7
2.7
0.10
152.3
2.13
159.7
and
84.0
102.0
18.0
0.21
61.7
1.04
77.7
including
84.0
86.3
2.3
0.02
153.8
2.07
155.5
LRGCB-22-003
Gran Cabrera
23.5
41.4
18.0
0.13
105.0
1.53
114.4
including
35.7
40.0
4.3
0.39
199.4
3.05
228.7
including
36.6
38.6
2.0
0.34
252.7
3.71
278.5
and
68.0
69.0
1.0
2.81
25.3
3.15
236.3
LRGCB-22-004
Gran Cabrera
24.1
24.7
0.6
0.07
66.3
0.95
71.5
LRGCB-22-007
Gran Cabrera
52.5
55.0
2.5
0.06
130.9
1.81
135.6
LRGCB-22-009
Gran Cabrera
26.0
31.5
5.5
0.09
100.4
1.43
107.4
including
29.5
30.5
1.0
0.23
291.3
4.12
308.7
and
138.6
139.5
0.9
1.82
115.1
3.35
251.5
LRGCB-22-010
Gran Cabrera
88.6
98.2
9.6
0.17
73.7
1.15
86.6
including
91.9
92.4
0.6
1.83
368.3
6.74
505.2
LRGCB-22-012
Gran Cabrera
20.2
22.6
2.5
0.20
147.9
2.17
162.7
including
21.7
22.6
1.0
0.22
244.7
3.49
261.5
LRGCB-22-013
Gran Cabrera
49.5
56.3
6.8
0.31
77.7
1.35
101.1
including
55.6
56.3
0.7
1.60
541.8
8.82
661.5
LRGCB-22-015
Gran Cabrera
4.8
5.7
1.0
1.11
7.6
1.21
90.9
and
35.3
38.8
3.5
0.35
107.9
1.79
134.0
including
36.2
37.0
0.8
1.17
326.8
5.53
414.5
and
55.5
57.0
1.5
0.78
180.7
3.18
238.9
LRGCB-22-016
Gran Cabrera
47.6
56.3
8.7
0.23
128.3
1.94
145.4
including
52.6
53.3
0.7
0.64
356.9
5.40
404.7
LRGCB-22-017
Gran Cabrera
69.5
74.9
4.1
0.26
199.6
2.92
218.8
including
69.5
70.2
0.7
0.47
313.4
4.65
348.5
LRGCB-22-018
Gran Cabrera
1.5
2.2
0.7
0.11
100.0
1.44
107.9
including
25.2
26.1
1.0
0.28
193.8
2.87
215.1
LRGCB-22-019
Gran Cabrera
38.1
70.9
30.7
0.06
64.4
0.92
68.9
including
53.9
59.7
3.8
0.31
354.6
5.03
377.6
including
56.5
57.2
0.6
0.37
648.5
9.02
676.5
LRGCB-22-020
Gran Cabrera
76.0
93.3
17.3
0.19
118.1
1.76
132.1
including
82.4
83.9
1.6
1.28
808.9
12.06
904.6
1.
Not true width
2.
AqEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 at recoveries of 100%
3.
Holes LRGCB-22-005,006,008,011,014 did not intercept significant mineralization
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
Length
LRGNY-21-022
578393
2344249
765
319
200
-70
LRGNY-21-024
578477
2344118
726
235
200
-45
LRGNY-21-025
578505
2344191
741
322
200
-45
LRGNY-21-026
578361
2344458
705
195
200
-65
LRGNY-21-027
578506
2344191
741
235
200
-57
LRGNY-21-030
578452
2344488
651
143
200
-45
LRGCB-22-001
583580
2343010
712
152
200
-45
LRGCB-22-002
583581
2343011
712
113
200
-55
LRGCB-22-003
583581
2343011
712
288
0
-90
LRGCB-22-004
583537
2343048
684
213
200
-45
LRGCB-22-007
583622
2342978
725
125
200
-65
LRGCB-22-009
583788
2342562
783
249
200
-45
LRGCB-22-010
583647
2342892
748
138
200
-50
LRGCB-22-012
583544
2342325
815
141
200
-45
LRGCB-22-013
583607
2342323
832
116
200
-45
LRGCB-22-015
582666
2342521
930
62
200
-45
LRGCB-22-016
582666
2342521
930
113
200
-70
LRGCB-22-017
582667
2342521
930
116
0
-90
LRGCB-22-018
582698
2342513
942
110
200
-55
LRGCB-22-019
582649
2342542
917
91
200
-55
LRGCB-22-020
582649
2342542
917
105
0
-90
VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.
The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for GoGold can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/decks/10437 and on the Company's website at: www.gogoldresources.com.
The Company's two exploration projects at its Los Ricos Property are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Los Ricos South Project began in March 2019 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on July 29, 2020 which disclosed a Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 63.7 million ounces AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq contained in 10.0 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 19.9 million ounces AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq contained in 3.3 million tonnes. An initial PEA on the project was announced on January 20, 2021 indicating an NPV5% of US$295M.
The Los Ricos North Project was launched in March 2020 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on December 7, 2021, which disclosed an Indicated Mineral Resource of 87.8 million ounces AgEq grading 122 g/t AgEq contained in 22.3 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.2 million ounces AgEq grading 111 g/t AgEq contained in 20.5 million tonnes. The Company has a drill program for an additional 100,000 metres of drilling for 2022 in place.
The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.
The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the ActLabs facility in Zacatecas, Mexico. ActLabs crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106μm). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 50-gram charge by fire assay (Code 1A2-50) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code 1A3-50). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code 1F2 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code 8-Ag FA-GRAV Ag).
Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed GoGold's QA/QC protocols.
Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.
GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.
This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Los Ricos South and North projects, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, including the intention to undertake further exploration at Los Ricos North, and the prospect of further discoveries there, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.
