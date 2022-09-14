InventHelp Inventor Develops Blood Sugar Regulator for Diabetics (RBH-180)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an all-natural way for diabetics to control their blood sugar levels," said an inventor, from Enfield, N.C., "so I invented the DIA CRUX. My formula would be easy to take and it would contain no artificial colors or artificial flavors."

The invention provides a method for people with diabetes to regulate their blood sugar. In doing so, it could provide added health benefits. As a result, it enhances safety and it increases convenience and peace of mind. Additionally, the invention features an all-natural formula that is easy to prepare and consume so it is ideal for individuals with diabetes.

