Leap Partners Hires Home Service Expert To Lead Technician Training Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Partners, a home services company with businesses across the Southeast, has hired Mitch Mobley as vice president of Operational Support. In this new role, Mobley will lead the HVAC, plumbing and electrical technician training and development program for all of Leap Partners' companies. His responsibilities will include training technicians on improving efficiencies and customer service.

"In addition to having industry expertise, Mitch is an excellent training and development leader," said John Cerasuolo, Leap Partners CEO. "We're confident that, with him leading our technician training program, Leap Partners' companies will have the best team of technicians in the industry."

Mobley joins Leap Partners with more than a decade of experience. Prior to his new role, at Leap Partners, he was general manager of the northern middle Tennessee territory for Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical. Before that role, he led Hiller's efforts in developing and implementing the company's training programs.

"The Leap Partners team is full of home service industry veterans, and I'm excited to join them," Mobley said. "I'm energized by the big ambitions to set up a program that trains technicians to deliver the best customer service with the highest level of professionalism and expertise."

Mobley is a Nashville, Tenn., native and in his spare time enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons. He is an avid sports fan who enjoys watching his boys learn and play the sports he grew up playing.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Leap Partners is working to connect the best small and medium-sized HVAC, plumbing and electrical service businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider. The company's family of service businesses currently includes Conditioned Air Solutions (Huntsville, Ala.), Scenic City Heating & AC (Chattanooga, Tenn.), George Plumbing (Hartselle, Ala.), and Drain Werks (Birmingham, Ala.). Under Leap Partners' ownership, these businesses are committed to providing industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement. For more information and to read partner testimonials, visit theleappartners.com and theleappartners.com/testimonials.

