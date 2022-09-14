MGH Debuts Brand Refresh for bb.q Chicken, One of the Fastest Growing Restaurant Franchises in the U.S.

BALTIMORE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGH , a full-service marketing and communications agency for restaurant franchises and more, recently debuted a complete brand refresh for U.S. locations of bb.q Chicken – a Korean fried chicken franchise that operates more than 3,500 stores across 57 countries and was recently named one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the U.S.

MGH rolled out new and modern creative across all aspects of bb.q Chicken's brand image, including its website, social media and in franchise locations across the U.S.

The newly redesigned consumer and franchise websites feature a modern aesthetic, consumer-friendly navigation, simpler online ordering and better depiction of the core elements of the brand.

bb.q Chicken's social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, were overhauled to showcase the Korean authenticity of the brand and to effectively connect with American customers.

Franchise locations across the country will receive a new visual identity focused on making the brand more approachable to U.S. customers, including updated storefront branding describing bb.q Chicken as "Korea's Finest Fried Chicken," product posters, menu designs and more.

The brand refresh also included the addition of a new tagline and manifesto that embody the quality and authenticity of the bb.q Chicken franchise and its products. Leading up to the creative overhaul, MGH executed in-depth consumer and market research to identify key brand differentiators that highlight bb.q Chicken's new visual identity. Moving forward, MGH will continue to promote bb.q Chicken and the new branding to U.S. customers through a cohesive marketing plan, including social media content creation, public relations, influencer marketing and store opening support.

"MGH is thrilled to have the opportunity to help one of the fastest growing restaurant franchises refresh its look and feel to help better showcase its authentic flavors and better appeal to an American audience," said MGH CEO Andy Malis. "We are confident that this work will help bb.q Chicken reach its goal of drawing attention to its superior product on the national stage, while demonstrating why they are known as Korea's Finest Fried Chicken."

To view the new website, visit www.bbqchicken.com . The new visual elements will be rolling out to U.S. franchise locations in the coming months.

About MGH

Based in Hunt Valley, Md., MGH is an integrated marketing and communications agency offering advertising , public relations , media planning/buying , creative design and production , interactive (design, strategy, development and marketing), market research, direct response, influencer marketing and social media marketing to franchised restaurants and more. MGH is a two-time winner of the Ad Age Best Places to Work award.

MGH's current and recent restaurant franchise marketing clients include Rosati's Pizza, Swensons Drive-In, Which Wich, Nestlé Toll House Cafe by Chip, Round Table Pizza, Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, bb.q Chicken, 16 Handles, Ledo Pizza, Great American Cookies, SoBol, Hot Dog on a Stick, Marble Slab Creamery, and Marco's Pizza.

Visit https://restaurantmarketing.mghus.com/ for more information on MGH and its restaurant marketing services or connect with MGH via: Facebook at https://facebook.com/mghus ; Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/mghmarketing ; Twitter at https://twitter.com/mghus ; or YouTube at https://youtube.com/mghtv .

