UST Partners with GGI to Accelerate Innovation in the Green Technology Marketplace

Collaboration between leading IT/OT firms will lead to the implementation of viable sustainability-oriented solutions that address climate change and other key ecological challenges.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced a strategic partnership with Green Grid Inc. (GGI) - a leading climate-focused technology development, integration and professional services business - to provide domain expertise, services and AI-enabled IT/OT solutions for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) as well as critical infrastructure management in private and public sectors.

This partnership opens up new opportunities for both companies to advance solutions for fighting climate change. UST and GGI will leverage their expertise and experience to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotic-driven process automation for energy infrastructure that increases safety and reliability while improving the effectiveness of hydrogen storage and delivery as well as photovoltaic (PV) panel cleaning systems. Furthermore, the partnership strengthens the ability of UST and GGI to act on their strong commitments to Transform Lives by bringing key products, services and solutions to bear. These innovations will be vital in addressing the climate crisis and resolving the critical problems facing humanity.

"Climate change has become a more pressing issue as inclement weather events rise in frequency. Climate-related events are becoming more common and much more destructive. With the advancing capabilities of technology and promising innovation on the horizon, we have the ability to address, mitigate and solve these challenges. But it requires precision focus, with the right technology being used to solve the right problem at the right time. The partnership between UST and GGI will make that possible, expanding opportunities for our existing clients as well as the industry in general," said Kuruvilla Mathew, Chief Innovation Architect, UST.

"Our advanced solutions and services are oriented towards climate protection, adaptation and resilience by harnessing the power of hard science and heavy technology. With the partnership with UST, we can serve UST and GGI's combined global customer base in aerospace, energy, utilities, advanced clean transportation and precision agriculture industries and beyond, to ensure a better world for future generations," stated Jeff Pickles, Co-founder and Executive Vice President, GGI.

As a leader in the technology industry, UST seeks to partner with dynamic firms that will help it scale, expand and accelerate value creation. The partnership with GGI, a climate-tech front runner, is the latest example of this comprehensive global strategy in practice.

About UST

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com

About GGI

Green Grid Inc. (GGI) provides transformative climate technology solutions and services. It operates through two major segments: Climate Adaptation and Resilience (CAR) Technology Platform and Climate Protection and Decarbonization (CPD) Automation Services. The company's platform and services empower its customers to improve their environmental sustainability measures, operational safety, efficiency and profitability. It offers proprietary solutions, iSIU™ for Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), Computer Vision (CV) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced energy infrastructure safety and wildfire risk mitigation, RiHyDS™ for LiDAR, CV and AI-enabled safe hydrogen storage and delivery system, CV and AI-enabled autonomous solar Photovoltaic (PV) panel cleaner, LiDAR and Geospatial data analytics for remote solar energy site assessment and design, electric power line and vegetation virtual inspection, utility ignited wildfire and environmental, social & governance (ESG) risk management services in private and public sectors. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California. Visit us at https://www.greengridinc.com/

