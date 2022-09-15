Axiomtek Launches Edge Computer with Dual GPU Expansion for AI Accelerated Processing - IPC972

TAIPEI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek - a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is proud to introduce the IPC972, its new industrial edge AI system with dual GPU support. The highly expandable edge computer supports the Intel® Xeon® or 10th gen Intel® CoreTM i7/i5/i3 processor (code name: Comet Lake S) with the Intel® W480E chipset. With the ability to support two NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3090 GPU cards, the IPC972 enables to facilitate image processing, real-time control, data analysis, deep learning, AOI, data acquisition, and more automation tasks.

Axiomtek's IPC972 continues the IPC970 series design, offering flexible expansion options with one I/O module slot, four PCIe slots. In addition, it has one M.2 Key B 3042/3050 slot with SIM slot for 5G wireless connection, one M.2 Key E 2234 slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules, and one full-size PCIe Mini Card slot with SIM slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/LTE modules. With the compact and front-facing I/O design, the IPC972 provides the advantages of fast set-up and easy access and deployment. For stable operation in mission-critical environments, the IPC972 has a wide operating temperature range of -10°C to +60°C and a power input of 24V DC (uMin=19V/uMax=30V) with power-on delay function, over-voltage protection, over current protection, and reverse voltage protection.

"The IPC972 is designed to support dual NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3090 GPU cards to accelerate tremendous graphics performance for growing AI applications at the edge. A single modular I/O slot can be flexibly expanded with the integration of different I/O modules – AX93511, AX93512, AX93516, and AX93519 – to make the IPC972 ideal and scalable for multi-application requests," said Ivy Lee, the product manager of AIoT Product PM Division at Axiomtek.

The IPC972 comes with four DDR4-2933 ECC/non ECC U-DIMM sockets with a maximum of 128GB system memory. This edge AI computer is equipped with two swappable 2.5-inch SSDs/HDDs, an optional internal 2.5-inch SSD/HDD with the support of Intel® RAID 0,1 and one M.2 Key M 2280 socket for NVMe SDD. In addition, the intelligent computing system supports rich I/O options including one 2.5GbE LAN port, one GbE LAN port, eight USB 3.2 ports, one internal USB 2.0 port, one VGA, one HDMI, one 4-pin terminal block, one audio (line-out), and one AT/ATX selectable switch. The IPC972 supports wall mounting for making installation easier. Moreover, the system runs Linux or Windows 10, and support TPM 2.0 for enhancing data and network security.

Axiomtek's edge computer with dual GPU expansion, the IPC972, is available now. For more product information or customization services, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at info@axiomtek.com.tw.

Advanced Features of IPC972

LGA1200 Intel® Xeon® or 10th gen Core™ i7/i5/i3 processor, up to 80W (codename: Comet Lake S)

Intel® W480E chipset

Supports dual NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3090 GPU cards

M.2 Key B slot for 5G wireless connection

M.2 Key E slot for Wi-Fi connection

Supports RAID 0, 1, 5

Supports power-on delay function

Supports TPM 2.0

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek has experienced extraordinary growth in the past 30 years because of our people, our years of learning which resulted in our tremendous industry experience, and our desire to deliver well-rounded, easy-to-integrate solutions to our customers. These factors have influenced us to invest in a growing team of engineers including software, hardware, firmware, and application engineers. For the next few decades, our success will be determined by our ability to lead with unique technologies for AIoT and serve our key markets with innovatively-designed solution packages of hardware and software – coupled with unmatched engineering and value-added services that will help lessen the challenges faced by our systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers and prospects alike. We will continue to enlist more technology partners and increase collaborations with our growing ecosystem who are leaders in their fields. With such alliances, we will create synergy and better deliver solutions, value, and the expertise our customers need.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

