Ben E. Keith Foods Concludes Fourth Foundations Forum Customer Summit

Speakers focus on emerging chain segment and issues facing commercial restaurant industry

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben E. Keith Foods hosted it's fourth Foundations Forum customer summit at the Hilton in downtown Austin, Texas, earlier this week. This two-day event focused on the emerging chain segment of the restaurant industry and more than 300 attendees heard from speakers and customers sharing their insights and learnings regarding this continuously growing market.

"My major takeaway from this year's Foundation Forum event was getting out of our four walls, and being exposed to new ideas, which helped to give me a fresh perspective on what we need to do moving forward" said Dave Saylor, the owner of Acadiana Café, San Antonio, TX.

A highlight of the Foundations Forum was a panel featuring several leading operators discussing key issues facing commercial restaurants; the panel was followed by an ideation reception of products and services.

Selected speakers included: David Morton, owner of DMK restaurants; Wade Allen, senior VP of Innovation at Brinker International, Inc; Don Fox, CEO of Firehouse Subs; Brian Choi, CEO of the Food Institute, and many more.

"It goes without saying that restaurant operators have never faced more challenges as they are right now. The open exchange of information by our speakers and operator panel was so impactful to all the attendees," Chris Lewis, Senior Vice President of Corporate Accounts, said. "Ben E. Keith appreciates the time our customers have invested these past two days, and we hope the content will help our customers run more efficient and profitable businesses."

About Ben E. Keith Foods:

Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith is the nation's fifth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with nine divisions shipping to seventeen states throughout the country.

