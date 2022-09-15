DAVIDO Launches ARE WE AFRICAN YET? (A.W.A.Y) Music Festival to promote cultural exportation and collaboration between Africa and the world

DAVIDO, KIZZ DANIEL, PHEELZ, LOJAY, VICTONY, OXLADE, BNXN,

FOCALISTIC, AND MORE

STATE FARM AREANA, ATLANTA

TICKETS ON SALE STARTING FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23nd

AT TICKETMASTER.COM

LAGOS, Nigeria, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Afrobeats superstar, recording artist, producer, and philanthropist, Davido announced his ARE WE AFRICAN YET? (A.W.A.Y) Festival, a one-day music festival and cultural experience taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on November 18, 2022. The Festival was conceived to promote and foster cultural exportation and collaboration between Africa and the world. Davido's level of collaboration with U.S based artists over the years has positioned him as a unique bridge between Africa and the world, a mantle that he has carried proudly.

The demand for African music, fashion and culture worldwide has restored a sense of pride to Africans everywhere with most yearning for a deeper connection with home, Davido reflectingly asks 'Are we African Yet?', are we willing to claim our heritage and our culture. The A.W.A.Y Festival is an opportunity that urges the African diaspora and non-Africans around the world to find and celebrate each other roots and experience African culture like never before.

Afrobeats music is currently one of the fastest growing music genre, gaining global recognition and some of Africa's finest artists will grace the stage alongside some of the hottest stars stateside, with headline performances by DAVIDO, KIZZ DANIEL, PHEELZ, LOJAY, VICTONY, OXLADE, BNXN, FOCALISTIC, AND MORE.

Tickets for the first ever A.W.A.Y Festival will go on sale beginning Friday, September 23, 2022 at Ticketmaster.com

"Growing up, we were often made to feel unworthy as Africans, so many of us didn't want to claim where we were from and in some cases denied our heritage. That's not the case anymore, we are proud Africans, and we want to invite people to enjoy our culture – our music, food and art. That's what The A.W.A.Y Festival is all about," said, A.W.A.Y Festival Founder, Davido.

ARE WE AFRICAN YET?'s mission is to unite communities, promote collaboration and celebrate the diversity and magic of African music and culture. It is an opportunity to build coalition between Africa and the world. Through the power of music, A.W.A.Y seeks to celebrate our shared parallels in culture, dance, clothing and provide an opportunity to empower everyone to build pride and claim their heritage proudly.

ABOUT DAVIDO

2022 has been a busy year for Afrobeat's icon Davido. The American born, Nigerian raised superstar saw his music streaming surpass +2 Billion and his social media footprint exceed +50M, making him the most followed Afrobeat's artist in the world. In April 2022, Davido released new projects including the multi-million streaming Stand Strong ft. Sunday Service Choir, the first single off his highly anticipated forthcoming album and his collaboration with FIFA on their 2022 World Cup Soundtrack "Hayya Hayya (Better Together)". Davido recently finished performing his sold-out, We Rise By Lifting Others World Tour.

Davido (born David Adedeji Adeleke) has cemented his position as a global force within the music scene, capped off by several milestones for the platinum artist including his second sold out show at London's O2 Arena and the release of his third studio album, 2020's A Better Time, the critically acclaimed follow up to his 1.2 billion streaming 2019 release, A Good Time. Released at the end of 2020, A Better Time debuted on Billboards 200 album chart garnering over 560 million streams and producing certified hits High featuring Adekunle Gold, Holy Ground Ft. Nicki Minaj and Shopping Spree ft. Chris Brown & Young Thug. Shopping Spree marked Davido's 10th entry on Billboard's World Digital Song Chart, it was highlighted by millions of video views and attracted the praise of Rolling Stone, HighSnobiety and Complex. In addition to both fan and critical acclaim, Davido's U.S. visibility continue to soar with thrilling national television appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel Live and magazine covers of Billboard, Flaunt, Dazed, L'Officiel to name a few. Davido has also been recognized with Billboard Music Award, BET Award, as well as several Grammy Nominations.

