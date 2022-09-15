Kori Krill Oil Expands Its Product Line With First Ever Krill Oil Gummies

The first brand to offer the power of Krill Oil Omega-3s in a delightful gummy format

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kori Krill Oil , the superior Omega-3 supplement and nutritional powerhouse packed with Omega-3s and antioxidants to support overall body health, introduces Kori Krill Oil Gummies – the first Krill Oil gummy that delivers Omega-3s in its most natural phospholipid form for superior absorption. This breakthrough multi-benefit Omega-3 supplement supports heart, brain, joint, eyes, skin and immune health and is now available in a tasty chewable natural mixed citrus flavor.

The launch of Kori Krill Oil Gummies opens a pathway for more consumers to reap the superior benefits of krill oil for overall health, breaking the barrier to entry for those who do not prefer to swallow pills. A consumer research report published in 2020 found that younger consumers prefer consuming gummy vitamins over pills due to factors such as busier lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare measures, and maintaining better health.

"The overall health benefits that krill oil can provide to the body are extraordinary, and there's no reason someone should miss out on this superior nutrient intake because they don't like to swallow pills or are already taking too many," said Nancy Chan, CEO of Epion Brands, the maker of Kori Krill Oil. "As we continue to introduce innovative products, we strive to make health simple by helping our consumers reach their nutrition goals with an alternative Omega-3 product that makes taking daily supplements easy and enjoyable. Gummies are a beloved format in supplements and certainly there are Omega-3 gummies available today made from fish oil. This is the first gummy developed with powerful 100% Antarctic krill oil. We're excited to be the first to crack the code on balancing the natural properties of a marine based ingredient with the right taste profile so that we can provide both utility and enjoyment that consumers expect from gummies."

The Kori Krill Oil Gummies are made from certified sustainable non-GMO krill oil, have no artificial flavor or coloring, and contain 125MG of krill oil per 2 gummies. Retailing for $14.99, there are 120 gummies per bottle. Available now on Amazon , korikrilloil.com , and in retail stores like Rite Aid. To learn more, visit https://shop.korikrilloil.com/products/new-omega-3-gummies-120-ct .

About Kori Pure Antarctic Krill Oil.

Kori Pure Antarctic Krill Oil is a superior multi-benefit Omega-3 supplement from the world's #1 maker of krill oil. It's our mission to bring the world healthier solutions from pure and powerful Antarctic krill. Kori Krill Oil delivers Omega-3s in its most natural phospholipid form for superior absorption with no fishy aftertaste and naturally contains more nutrients in addition to essential Omega-3s, including choline and antioxidant astaxanthin. Kori Krill Oil is Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified sustainable and the krill fishery is the only reduction fishery to earn an "A" rating 7 years running from the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership. Kori Krill Oil is available nationwide at major retailers including Walmart, CVS, Costco, Sam's Club and more in the supplement section and online at amazon and www.korikrilloil.com

About Krill

Krill are tiny shrimp-like crustaceans that thrive in the deep and pristine waters of Antarctica. As the largest single species biomass in the world, they are natural harvesters of microalgae, collecting and storing Omega-3s and other nutrients humans need.

