Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Global Conference Prepares to Take Its Curtain Call

Dallas Mavericks CEO, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and more set to join T.D. Jakes in Atlanta next week

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A global movement culminates next week. Woman, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale conference at the Georgia World Congress Center on Sept. 22 - Sept. 24 will host more than 20,000 women from around the world. Female titans of business and powerhouse artists have joined the conference to lend their voices and expertise as many prepare to reconvene one last time in the city where Woman, Thou Art Loosed! began. Woman, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale is now sold out to attend in person, but virtual viewing is available. Tickets to attend virtually may be purchased at WTAL.org.

T.D. Jakes will host Woman, Thou Art Loosed! The Grande Finale Sept. 22-24, 2022. (PRNewswire)

T.D. Jakes' Woman, Thou Art Loosed! sold-out conference will conclude in Atlanta Sept. 22-24 with more than 20,000 women

T.D. Jakes, an accomplished entrepreneur, global Christian leader and values-based entertainment leader, is known for his influence beyond the pulpit—Woman, Thou Art Loosed! spurred a stage play and movie. The Girl Talk session this year titled "Power in Charge," and powered by Coca-Cola, will feature women who are breaking barriers and leading in their respective fields. Serita A. Jakes, author, producer and founder of Serita Jakes Home, will host the conversation with guests:

Cynt Marshall , CEO of the Dallas Mavericks

Janice Bryant Howroyd , CEO and founder of the ActOne Group

Valerie Love , senior vice president North America for the Coca-Cola Company

Nana Gecaga, CEO of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre

Hattie Hill , CEO and president of the T.D. Jakes Foundation

The Girl Talk session is a time for women to discuss pressing issues of the day including leading Fortune 500 companies. The conference will also examine the onslaught of mental health issues facing women today in a session led by Cora Jakes, associate pastor of The Potter's House, and Dr. Anita Phillips. Other new and notable speakers at Woman, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale include Connie Orlando, Dr. Natasha Stewart Gresham, Trinitee Stokes and Kelly Cornish-Slaughter.

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale wouldn't be complete without performances from inspirational artists. Newly added musical guests include:

Fantasia Barrino Taylor

Micah Stampley

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sandra Riley

Marissa Farrow

Candy West

Nicole Binion

Jacqueline McCullough

Maranda Curtis

Kierra Sheard

Gaye Arbuckle

In honor of this year's final gathering and to pay homage to the conference's original location, Coca-Cola will partner with the conference in support of T.D. Jakes Ministries and the T.D. Jakes Foundation to celebrate the deep-seated community roots in Atlanta.

Other previously announced distinguished speakers include:

T.D. Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter's House and founder of Woman, Thou Art Loosed! conferences

Sarah Jakes Roberts , co-senior pastor of The Potter's House OneLA

Carolyn D. Showell , Christian therapist and executive pastor of First Apostolic Faith Church in Baltimore, Maryland

Priscilla Shirer , founder of , founder of Going Beyond Ministries

For more information on Woman, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale and to register for virtual viewing, visit WTAL.org

About Woman, Thou Art Loosed!

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! began as a Sunday school curriculum in 1992 by Bishop Jakes and has since birthed a best-selling book, a widely-acclaimed stage play, a GRAMMY®-nominated album and a national conference that has drawn more than a half million women from around the world. In October 2004, Woman, Thou Art Loosed! was developed into a movie in collaboration with Reuben Cannon Productions and became a box office top-10 hit, winning a 2005 NAACP Image Award. More information can be found at WTAL.org

About The Potter's House

Located in Dallas, The Potter's House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T. D. Jakes, who was twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as "America's Best Preacher" and as one of the nation's "25 most influential evangelicals." The Potter's House has four locations, The Potter's House of Dallas, The Potter's House of Fort Worth, The Potter's House of North Dallas, and The Potter's House OneLA, and a Spanish language church, Casa de Fe. More information can be found at ThePottersHouse.org.

