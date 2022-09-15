WSP named Winner of IDC Future of Enterprise Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure North America Award

WSP recognized in Autonomous Operations category for its deployment of Gluware solutions across the enterprise's multi-vendor, multi-platform network

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc. , the leading provider of intelligent network automation, is proud to announce that WSP, a Gluware customer and a leading engineering and professional services consultancy, was announced as the winner of the second annual IDC Future of Enterprise Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure North America Award in the Autonomous Operations category for their success automating processes across their network. This award is presented to those organizations leading the use of digital infrastructure to transform their business, engage customers and employees, and accelerate business innovation.

Competing in the Autonomous Operations category, WSP was tasked with demonstrating a best-in-class use of software-defined automation across their digital infrastructure environment to transform operations, improve security and modernize operational skills and tools.

Citing their autonomous operations project, which began in January of 2021, WSP demonstrated how their work with Gluware produced an industry-leading example of automated network processes in action. Coming into the project, WSP dealt with the risks and challenges facing many multinational enterprises. The network is a multi-vendor, multi-platform, and brownfield network that connects thousands of devices and tens-of-thousands of employees that, through multiple acquisitions a year, only increases in size and complexity. Tasked with overcoming these challenges WSP's team utilized Gluware's intelligent network automation to tackle identified five key use-case goals: Enhance Security, Enforce Compliance, Inventory and Assessment, OS Management, and Lifecycle Management.

DIY solutions posed high costs, and while many vendors offer tools suited for individual use cases, such tools were largely incompatible across use cases. Meanwhile, Gluware offered turnkey, packaged automation capable of achieving inventory and assessment needs immediately while also providing OS and lifecycle management. Configuration drift across worldwide operations presents a constant challenge as paper-based standards change and WSP grows and evolves. Following the ingest and review segment of their project, WSP leveraged Gluware to cleanse and conform network devices to their pre-established paper-based standard. Then, with newly established visibility over the network devices, teams were able to monitor and maintain those standards against the expected configuration drift devices undergo during their life cycles. Gluware further offered the ability to quickly roll out new security and compliance standards and remediate new parts of the network. WSP aims to achieve a 90% defect rate to avoid the inherent cost of human manual fixes. Automation through Gluware will allow WSP to both avoid costs associated with the execution of network changes as well as savings garnered through the rapid on-boarding necessitated by WSP's frequent mergers and acquisitions.

Gluware's low-code/no code UI streamlined projects and its multi-vendor/multi-domain capabilities ensured visibility and compliance across the enterprise. In addition, Gluware Labs provided highly intelligent, intent-based custom solutions to modify and enforce compliance and enhance security to address WSP-specific paper based standards within weeks, something that historically had taken months to roll out. WSP estimates the project resulted in nearly $1 million in cost avoidance. Ultimately, WSP was able to tackle challenges and achieve enterprise network goals at an unparalleled time-to-value and has now moved to new business goals, pushing company-wide digital transformation using Gluware today.

"We are thrilled to see our work recognized by IDC as the cutting edge of network automation. The project truly has given us the ability to drive growth, and achieve new levels of operational efficiency and employee productivity" said Richard Evers, Global Director of Network Services at WSP. "We have enjoyed working with Gluware and look forward to working with them to continue implementing the very best in automation into the future."

"It is exciting and gratifying to see a customer like WSP, who we have worked so closely with, win such a prestigious award. WSP has achieved great results through this project, and it has been a pleasure to see the power of Gluware's solutions leveraged in such a comprehensive fashion," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-Founder, Gluware. "At Gluware, we strive to stay at the forefront of network automation and will continue to deliver best-in-class solutions to both new and existing customers."

"IDC's research shows that 80% of organizations worldwide recognize Digital Infrastructure spanning datacenter, public cloud and edge platforms as a fundamental enabler of digital business success," said Mary Johnston Turner, Research Vice President, Future of Digital Infrastructure, IDC. "Winners of our annual Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure awards represent forward-thinking organizations across North America that have harnessed the power of these technologies to transform their business and achieve strategic, measurable business outcomes that help their organizations innovate and create competitive differentiation."

About Gluware:

Gluware is the leading intelligent network automation suite for the cloud era, trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, across industries, from Pharma to Finance. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises by simplifying how multi-domain, multi-vendor enterprise networks are discovered, analyzed, and maintained. The company's code-free, intent-based approach to network automation reduces the business risk of unplanned outages and downtime while elevating the performance of people and systems.

About WSP USA :

WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering and professional services firms. Dedicated to serving local communities, they are engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals. WSP USA designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With more than 12,000 employees in 200 offices across the U.S., they partner with our clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com

About IDC:

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group ( IDG ), the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com . Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn .

