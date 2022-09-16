REGENCOR FEATURED ON BLOOMBERG TV'S ADVANCEMENTS WITH TED DANSON

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regencor, Inc, a preclinical company in cardiac regeneration announced they are being featured tomorrow on Advancements with Ted Danson on September 17 at 8 PM EST on Bloomberg TV. After the airing of the show the video will be available on Amazon Prime Video and at Vimeo.com/dmgproductions.

Regencor's feature segment will air Nationwide during a half-hour episode of Advancements to millions of television households, reaching approximately 200-million subscribers or more via DISH Network, DIRECTV, and more than 600 independent cable systems. Shining a light on important issues and topics currently impacting society, Advancements covers a number of state-of-the-art technologies and solutions dedicated to transforming the world. Advancements brings vital information to the public in an effort to educate its viewership on significant contributions.

The segment highlights the potential clinical impact of Regencor's discovery of a natural human protein variant that regenerates heart tissue after cardiac injury (heart attack or MI) in established large animal models of acute MI, and heart failure after MI. The Company's technology, published in top-tier scientific journals, will be discussed by three officers of Regencor – Thomas Okarma, MD, PhD, Executive Chairman & Cofounder, Sean Edwards, President & CEO, and Pilar Luiz-Lozano, PhD, CoFounder, and Chief Scientific Officer, who made the initial discovery in her laboratory at Stanford University. In addition, Nabil Dib, MD, FACC, the Director of Cardiovascular Research at Dignity Health and a consultant to Regencor, will comment on how the technology could improve clinical outcomes for the 6.2 million people who suffer a heart attack each year world-wide.

ABOUT REGENCOR

Regencor is a privately held spin-out of Stanford University that has received grant funding from the NIH and the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. Its lead product is a first-in-class, proprietary biologic that stimulates cardiac regeneration after myocardial infarction. The recombinant protein drives the proliferation of heart muscle cells exclusively within the infarct zone, resulting in a substantial reduction in scar volume and the sustained improvement of heart function in large animals with and without comorbidities. The specific parameters of functional improvement reduce the incidence of Major Adverse Cardiac Events (MACE), which are the traditional outcome measures in randomized clinical trials. The therapeutic is administered by non-invasive subcutaneous delivery and will be the world's first outpatient therapy to restore heart function after myocardial infarction.

To learn more about Regencor, please visit www.regencor.com

