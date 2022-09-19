2022 is the second consecutive year ERIE's program has been recognized among the industry's best internship opportunities

ERIE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Erie Insurance (ERIE) Future Focus internship program has been named to the Rising Insurance Star Executive (RISE) list of the insurance industry's 50 best internship programs in 2022. This is the second consecutive year that ERIE has been honored.

Erie Insurance ‘Future Focus’ program recognized as a RISE Elite 50 industry internship program (PRNewswire)

ERIE's summer internship program offers opportunities for college students to gain relevant and real-world business experience in the insurance industry and at a Fortune 500 company.

"We're excited to be included on the RISE Elite 50 list for the second consecutive year. Our interns often tell us that our program is a premier offering in the industry, and this recognition is certainly a bonus," said JR Wilwohl, talent acquisition partner and ERIE's internship program coordinator. "Year after year, the most impactful feedback comes directly from our interns, who, through an overwhelming response to our end-of-program survey, gave our 'Future Focus' program an average satisfaction rating of 4.8 out of 5 this year."

ERIE's internship program, which began more than 20 years ago and has helped launch the careers of hundreds of current ERIE employees, offers paid, competitive internships across several areas of the company.

According to Jon O'Camb, talent acquisition manager, ERIE's Future Focus internships are one of the company's largest pipelines for early career talent and ERIE is committed to growing diversity within its talent pool.

"Our commitment to celebrating and valuing diversity continues, and our internship program is an extension of that. We're widening our talent pipeline by strengthening relationships with historically Black colleges and universities across ERIE's footprint and working with ERIE's affinity networks and DEI leadership to help further reach diverse candidates," said O'Camb. "Once our interns are hired, we also provide them with multiple opportunities to engage with our company's DEI and community outreach teams and encourage them to become active in ERIE's nine employee affinity networks during their internship with us."

In 2022, more than 100 ERIE interns worked in ERIE's IT, Underwriting, Risk Control, Actuarial, Data, Sales & Marketing, Claims, Corporate Services, Customer Service, Finance, Accounting, Internal Audit, Investments and ERIE Experience departments.

Rising Insurance Star Executive (RISE) is an industry group founded to help bridge the talent gap by recognizing and advancing the best young talent in the insurance industry.

"There is nothing more impactful to building the talent pipeline for the Insurance Industry than our internships," read an announcement of the annual list from RISE. "Companies can test drive talent, learn from fresh perspectives, expose young professionals to their brand, foster leadership in current employees, and the list goes on. Interns gain real world experience, learn about their strengths and weaknesses and gauge whether a job or industry is the right career for them."

To learn more about ERIE's Future Focus internship program, visit erieinsurance.com/careers/intern.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

