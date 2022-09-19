Open XR Forum Expands Membership with American Tower, Dell Technologies, DriveNets, Furukawa Electric, Telecom Italia Mobile and UfiSpace

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open XR Forum announced today that American Tower, Dell Technologies, DriveNets, Furukawa Electric, Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM) and UfiSpace have joined the industry initiative to advance the deployment of software-configurable point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent optical networks utilizing industry-defined XR optics pluggable transceiver technology.

These new members bring essential expertise and world-class experience to the Open XR Forum ecosystem.

These new members, representing a mix of network operators and network equipment vendors, bring essential expertise and world-class experience to the Open XR ecosystem and underscores the growing interest in using XR optics pluggable transceiver technology to enable software-defined optical transport networks. Their contributions and participation in the Forum will drive multi-vendor, interoperable solutions to enable high bandwidth, software-configurable, coherent optics from the core to the edge of the network.

"Since debuting the Open XR Forum last year, we have made significant progress in bringing to market MSA-based solutions that will enable operators to deploy software-configurable coherent optical networks quickly and easily," said Dave Welch Infinera Co-Founder. "These new members bring contributions that will help us make even more progress in this important endeavor. We welcome them aboard and look forward to working with them to bring the benefits of coherent optical networking to operators around the world."

Open XR Forum is an MSA consortium bringing together network operators, equipment vendors and component suppliers committed to building the foundation for a new generation of coherent optical solutions that will cost-effectively meet the demand for greater network scalability and flexibility. XR optics is the industry's first coherent optical solution to solve the access and aggregation challenges faced by network operators caused by the misalignment between network traffic patterns and the technology used to transport that traffic.

Open XR Forum membership is expanding rapidly to integrate a wide range of industry participants, including AT&T, Arrcus, BT, Colt, Crown Castle, Infinera, Juniper Networks, Liberty Global, Lumen Technologies, Sumitomo Electric, Telefónica, Verizon, Windstream and ZAYO. Read more about the benefits of the Open XR Forum. The Forum's first specifications and an introductory whitepaper about the Open XR Concept are also available.

