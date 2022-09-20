TTEC Names Charles "Chuck" Koskovich as Chief Operating Officer for TTEC Engage

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced that Charles "Chuck" Koskovich has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of TTEC Engage.

Koskovich brings broad experience with large business process outsourcing firms including building and leading global CX teams. An innovator in redefining the employee experience (EX), Koskovich will activate new models of EX which align to emergent principles of flexible work and service delivery, springboards for revenue growth.

"I am excited to welcome Chuck back to the TTEC family. He will accelerate our progress, particularly in the areas of international expansion and world-class employee engagement, critical components of our growth strategy," said Shelly Swanback, CEO, TTEC Engage. "A dynamic leader and industry visionary, he will drive initiatives that amplify our shared, core values."

Koskovich, a proven leader who served as TTEC COO earlier in his career, was previously COO at TELUS International where he led the company's global operations and played a role in their successful global expansion. He also held senior executive roles at Concentrix, Xerox and most recently, Arise Virtual Solutions, Inc.

"My passion for this industry runs deep, and is rooted my initial experience as a front-line contact center associate more than 30 years ago. My first-hand experience is paramount to who I am professionally and personally," said Koskovich. "I look forward to being a champion for TTEC's global workforce, driving engagement, enhancing the employee experience, and delivering on the promises to our clients and their customers."

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for digital CX transformation. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

Investor Contact Paul Miller paul.miller@ttec.com 303-397-8641 Media Contact Tim Blair tim.blair@ttec.com 303-397-9267

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.