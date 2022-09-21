21Seeds Tequila Announces "Back To Routine"

Female-Founded Spirit Inspires Consumers to Adopt Strong Routines for a Successful Fall & Beyond

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 21Seeds , the award-winning infused tequila, today announces its "Back To Routine" Fall campaign, seeking to inspire consumers to take time for themselves while getting back into the swing of things after a busy summer - sharing top tips for organization, self-care, at home entertaining and more. 21Seeds is the simple cocktail making solution to implement as the seasons change, freeing up time for the most important parts of a routine from reconnecting, planning ahead, and making more time for fun.

21Seeds was founded in 2019 by three female entrepreneurs–sisters Kat Hantas and Nicole Emanuel, alongside their friend Sarika Singh– with a vision to create a great-tasting infused tequila that's as easy to mix as pouring a glass of wine. Complete with its light touch flavor, 21Seeds makes any tequila cocktail taste better and is perfect for all occasions. Available in Cucumber Jalapeño, Valencia Orange, and Grapefruit Hibiscus, the brand has skyrocketed to popularity for its unique and delicious flavor profiles as well as ease of use.

Like her co-founders, Kat Hantas was a busy mom with a fulfilling day job. Looking for an easy to mix and approachable alternative for wine, Kat kicked off her side-hustle of creating 21Seeds and grew the brand at a meteoric pace1. However, Hantas strongly believes she couldn't have managed a thriving career, parenting, and a burgeoning entrepreneurial journey without sticking to a set of auspicious routines. As part of the "Back To Routine" campaign, Kat is sharing some of her most useful tips for getting back into the swing of things after a busy summer - from staying organized to hosting made simple with party planning solutions and of course 21Seeds infused tequila.

Teaming up with Kat as part of the "Back To Routine" campaign is lifestyle expert and television personality JoJo Fletcher who also knows a thing or two about finding simple solutions to help make life easier.

"I'm so excited to be sharing some of the routines that are essential in my own day to day schedule with JoJo Fletcher this Fall- from getting back onto the fitness wagon to how to avoid being stuck behind the bar at your next book club gathering," says Kat Hantas, co-founder of 21Seeds.

Here are some of Jojo's best "Back to Routine" tips:

For me, getting back to routine starts with getting my selfcare on track and surroundings cleaned up - I always say less is more! Do a deep clean as you transition into the fall season and get rid of the items that no longer bring you daily functionality. Organizational tools such as holders, bins and labels make everything easier as you sort through and find places for items such as on a bar cart. Stick to drinks you make most often and ones with minimal ingredients - my current favorite is 21Seeds because you can make a perfectly simple and refreshing tasting cocktail in seconds.

I also love taking a hot shower, doing my nighttime skincare routine & having a hot tea before bed - there is something about a hot tea that calms me down and eases me towards a restful sleep.

Another thing that has helped with my self-care is taking walks in the evening a few days a week with Jordan to spend time together just the two of us, away from work and our daily stresses.

Here are some of Kat's top "Back To Routine" tips:

Nothing brings me more joy than spending uninterrupted, quality time with my girlfriends. I recently started a podcast club where we choose a podcast and then gather together to discuss, eat a good meal and enjoy some delicious 21Seeds cocktails. For a quick and easy cocktail solution, I put out a Seed and Soda bar and let my friends make their own drinks exactly the way they want them!



Seed & Soda Bar

Another thing that sets me up for success as a new season approaches is a new planner. Many folks get their planner in January, but as a mom, we have a different fiscal end of year and that is the end of summer.

Lastly, for me, getting back into a routine means working out regularly. My trick is to start small, and it takes 21 days to create a good habit, so for 21 days I start my mornings with a 21-minute workout.

The 21Seeds founders have set out to prove that a good cocktail doesn't have to be complicated. And with an ABV of 35%, each variant can be mixed into simple-to-make, spritz-style cocktails with only one or two ingredients, such as the brand's signature serve, the 'Seed and Soda' .

21Seeds encourages all 21+ consumers to enjoy their easy-to-mix cocktails responsibly.

