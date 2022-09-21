BDO Expands Alteryx Investment to Supercharge Tax Automation & Innovation Services

BDO injects automated analytics into its offerings to provide more valuable tax services to clients and elevate tax professionals in their organizations

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, announced that BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation's leading accounting and advisory firms, has expanded its investment in Alteryx Designer, Server, and Intelligence Suite. The investment aims to enhance client service, provide new growth opportunities for BDO professionals, and elevate the tax function at clients' organizations.

The expanded investment in Alteryx will enable BDO advisors to spend more time on strategic data analysis for clients. This is becoming increasingly important as BDO takes on a broader range of clients that are facing increasingly complex issues.

"Our relationship with Alteryx is a significant investment in both our clients and our people," said Dan Fuller, managing partner of Tax Automation & Innovation at BDO USA. "By equipping our professionals with the right tools, we can provide our clients with more timely insights and deepen those relationships while supporting our professionals' continued development as strategic tax advisors."

BDO's Tax Automation & Innovation team will also help clients optimize their tax departments with Alteryx's automated analytics solutions. By using Alteryx's tools, BDO's tax professionals can prioritize delivering strategic insights to tax leaders about the tax implications of business decisions. This will help elevate tax leaders' voices within their organizations and enable them to provide input in company-wide decision making.

"BDO's expanded investment in Alteryx will help BDO continue providing world class service to clients as they face new challenges," said Paula Hansen, president and CRO, Alteryx. "With access to automated analytics, BDO professionals can more quickly uncover areas of potential tax risk and opportunity for clients, which will be critical to success in the years ahead."

For more information about how BDO is supercharging tax data with analytics, visit BDO's Tax Automation & Innovation landing page and register for the September 27th webinar featuring Alan Jacobson, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Alteryx.

About Alteryx

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing our leading Analytics Automation Platform. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.

About BDO

At BDO, our purpose is helping people thrive, every day. Together, we are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes — for our people, our clients and our communities. Across the U.S., and in over 160 countries through our global organization, BDO professionals provide assurance, tax and advisory services for a diverse range of clients.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms: www.bdo.com.

