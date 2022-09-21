California Condor, an Estonian band, has released a historic video dedicated to two former band members who passed away too early

California Condor, an Estonian band, has released a historic video dedicated to two former band members who passed away too early

PARNU, Estonia, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Condor has released a video which is dedicated to two former band members who passed away too early. Ken Loosaar deceased at the age of 28 and Johannes Kuslap deceased at the age of 27. These two men helped the band find its footing and if it wasn't for these two men, the band wouldn't be where they are today. With this video, California Condor would like to pay their respects to these two great men, because there are no lesser words for these type of men.

California Condor is a band that originates from Estonia, a small country in Northern Europe. Founded in 2021, the band makes 2 styles of music: Post Grunge & Alternative metal and Hop-Hip with a dash of Metal. The band will be presented at the Worldwide Music Expo in Lisbon from 19-23 October.

Their latest track "The Band" is an example of their unique sound. Drums beat through the mix, reverberating energy. Guitars are soaked in overdrive and provide a distorted wall of noise whilst synths ebb and flow in-between placing the track in a different dimension entirely. A mixture of softly-penned, diversed vocals and screamo-esc choruses create a textually diverse and unique track in memoriam.

What a way of remembrance.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CiKz7XiPIw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904638/California_Condor.jpg

SOURCE Apocalypse Children Recordings (ACR Service OÜ)