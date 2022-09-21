Globant named Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Healthcare IT Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Globant named Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Healthcare IT Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions conducted in-depth research of the major Healthcare IT Services vendors by evaluating their product portfolio, market presence, and customer value proposition .

Globant's key differentiator in Healthcare IT Services is its end-to-end capabilities, from consultancy to development and implementation.

The company received strong ratings for its technology excellence and customer impact.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant , (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced it was named a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Healthcare IT Services market. The research includes a profound analysis of the global healthcare market for short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud of this recognition as it represents Globant's proficiency around its technology and industry capabilities that will enable the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem to be reinvented," said Agustin Lamas, Managing Director, Global Life-Sciences. "Technology and life sciences are now intertwined. There is a need to accelerate pharmaceutical drug discovery, and it's time to market and deploy data integration to improve decision-making processes, generate efficiencies in the ecosystem, and improve the end-to-end customer journey, particularly on access to medicine, adherence, and consumer experience."

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™: Healthcare IT Services includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Healthcare IT Services vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendors' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

"Globant strives to reinvent the life sciences ecosystem through tangible, technologically driven solutions," said Diego Tartara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "Transformation must happen in all life sciences companies at the roots of processes and people's organization, backed by a 360° analysis of customer intelligence, prediction, and personalized offerings. These changes will allow them to become customer-centric and trusted along the value chain."

In the healthcare providers' environment, one of the biggest shifts as a result of the pandemic was the rise in consumerism and the hospital-at-home trend with the expansion of telehealth. Patients are demanding health services but also frictionless experiences in each phase of the patient journey, from a hospital visit to insurance reimbursements.

In life sciences research and development, digital technologies foster personalized access to information and awareness of clinical trials for potential participants and enable decentralization of clinical trial operations, driving higher enrollment rates, better patient engagement, and improved adherence to treatment. Together, digital solutions contribute to the democratization of clinical trials while reducing overall timelines and the cost of bringing life-saving medicines to the market. At the same time, connecting data across the pharmaceutical product life cycle with real-world data (RWD), academic research—and other public and private data sources—and applying AI/ML technology to discover biological targets and predict molecule candidates, hold tremendous potential to radically accelerate time-to-market for new treatments.

"Globant, with its comprehensive technology for healthcare IT services, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the Healthcare IT Services market," according to Nikhilesh Naik, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Globant, through its Studio model comprised of Reinvention Studios and Digital Studios, aims to develop industry-specific offerings and enhance end users' ability to develop business models and technical capabilities. With its best-in-class omnichannel platforms, Globant enables all stakeholders' participation in offering access to healthcare data and in formulating healthcare policies."

Globant's Life Sciences Reinvention Studio seeks to bridge the gap to help life sciences and healthcare organizations to achieve their mission of delivering innovation and services faster and more efficiently to enhance patient value and improve outcomes. The Studio manages four main verticals including Drug Discovery, Clinical Trials, Disease Management & Value-Based Healthcare, and Go to Market Strategy.

Download the Knowledge Brief Report, here .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 25,900 employees and we are present in 20 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:

pr@globant.com

www.globant.com

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Riya Mehar

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant