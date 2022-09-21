Intel Ignite Alum Xyte Will Present Its As-a-Service Cloud Platform and vPro Support at Intel Innovation 2022

Xyte's exhibit to focus on end-to-end cloud connectivity that converts business models into integrated digital service offerings

TEL AVIV, Israel , Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xyte , pioneer of the first-of-its-kind Connected Device Management Platform (CDMP), has announced that it will present its full-stack cloud platform next week at Intel Innovation 2022 in San Jose, California.

Xyte is bringing about a fundamental shift in the way hardware manufacturing ecosystems operate. The company's CDMP is a suite of cloud-based tools that allows equipment manufacturers to easily cloudify their products, provide better service and support to customers and channels, and commercialize their equipment with subscription-based models – all in one place.

As a graduate of the renowned Intel Ignite start-up growth program, Xyte will be featured alongside nine other start-ups in the Intel Ignite zone.

"After working with Intel directly in Tel Aviv, we are pleased to have joined the Intel Ignite alumni network and to be unveiling our solution at such a premier event," said Omer Brookstein, CEO and Co-founder of Xyte. "Participating in the program has already generated significant value for our business, as well as valuable partnership opportunities with some of Intel's business units. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Intel even further."

"Intel Ignite has a proven track record of helping technology start-ups enhance their valuation, optimize their fundraising strategies, and achieve significant market impact. Xyte stood out for us because of its revolutionary approach to device management, servicing, and commercialization, which is transforming how hardware manufacturers manage, operate, and commercialize their connected devices," said Tzahi (Zack) Weisfeld, Vice President & General Manager, Intel Ignite. "Xyte's ambitious vision to allow every hardware manufacturer to easily cloudify its devices and introduce new subscription and as-a-Service business models represents what we believe to be the greatest growth opportunity for hardware manufacturers in the foreseeable future."

About Xyte

The Xyte Connected Device Management Platform (CDMP) is the first integrated solution that enables companies across different industries to cloudify, service, support, and commercialize their connected devices – all in one place. By bridging the gap between devices and the cloud, Xyte's suite of cloud-based tools enables hardware manufacturers and their channel partners to leverage the as-a-Service business model and natively integrate with other cloud services. Xyte works with market-leading companies and their diverse ecosystems, including hundreds of thousands of connected devices, helping them unlock new opportunities for growth.

