Vitamin® Lead-Generation Campaign Delivers Exceptional Results For Built Industry Client

BALTIMORE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2021, Vitamin®, a leading digital-first integrated marketing agency, has been a strategic agency partner with High Mark Construction (HMC), one of the Mid-Atlantic's up and coming commercial and general contracting firms, specializing in exterior renovations and repair. Following the May 2022 launch of the new HMC brand and website, Vitamin continued the relationship with a targeted lead generation and paid search campaign.

As of August 2022, the campaign has generated a nearly 900% return on ad spend (ROAS), where every ad dollar spent has seen an average return of $9.80 in new business.

"I was confident that we would have a solid investment return, but these results are extraordinary," says HMC Owner Mike Kimball. "Since we began working with Vitamin, we have seen steady growth and this latest program has really shifted things into a higher gear. The Vitamin team brings a comprehensive understanding of the digital ad environment and the best ways to ensure High Mark Construction is seen by the consumers we're after."

Vitamin's lead-generation campaign follows the May 2022 implementation and management of new brand messaging, a new identity, fresh marketing collateral, site signage and vehicle wraps, and a new website. The new branding showcases a forward-thinking company that continues to revolutionize the home and commercial contracting experience, rooted in the company's personalized, concierge service.

"Our goal was to make the customer experience a seamless journey from the first online touchpoint, to when they connect with the HMC team," says Michael Karfakis, founder of Vitamin. "It's vital that the lead generation efforts speak to potential clients that will immediately recognize how High Mark Construction is different. From there, the consumer sees the online brand experience as an extension of the advertising experience, and views it as a consistent transition from start to finish, just like the highly rated Google reviews confirm."

Karfakis adds that the remarkable results are proof that the integration of the ad campaign and the rebrand, combined with a client focused on integrity, can deliver tremendous growth opportunities.

About Vitamin®

Vitamin® is the "Cure for the Common Brand®," a full-service, digital-first agency providing clients with high-quality, process-driven deliverables within the disciplines of branding, website design and development, SEO/SEM, media & advertising, print, public relations, and social media. Founded in 2002, the Baltimore-based agency specializes in integrated, deeply branded experiences that define clients and bring their unique differences to life, focusing on inbound lead generation and lead nurturing. As the agency has enjoyed significant growth in recent years, including the purchase of a new Baltimore headquarters, its roster and range of clients have also expanded. Vertical expertise includes banking, built environment, commercial real estate, financial services, healthcare & human services, manufacturing, and non-profit market sectors. Vitamin is a certified MBE/DBE/SBE by the Maryland DOT. Learn more at vitaminisgood.com and on social media @vitaminisgood.

