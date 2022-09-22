9amHealth launches all-in-one diabetes solution for employers

9amHealth is set to debut an all-new program that gives organizations a better way to support their employees living with diabetes. Since launching their initial program a year ago, early data reports an impressive A1c reduction of 1.8 points in 9amHealth patients.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a trend of upward growth, 9amHealth is expanding its services to enable employers to provide seamless diabetes care to their employees. Well-prepared to support a remote or hybrid workforce, 9amHealth will help employers enhance their organization's healthcare offerings. Through 9amHealth, employees living with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes will gain access to personalized care plans from a compassionate team of medical experts, at-home lab draws and self-test kits, affordable prescription services, and medication delivery. 9amHealth care plans address a full range of chronic conditions, including diabetes, prediabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia.

9amHealth is next-generation diabetes care.

Mike Reeve, formerly of Livongo/Teladoc Health, was recently hired as Vice President of Sales to lead and expedite this effort into the employer segment. 9amHealth will be particularly compelling for organizations seeking innovative, accessible healthcare benefits that resonate with most folks living with diabetes and other chronic conditions. Over 133 million Americans are affected by diabetes or prediabetes . More than 80% have at least one other chronic condition, with hypertension and hyperlipidemia being the most common.

"9amHealth is the only comprehensive solution on the market available for the majority of people living with type 2 diabetes," says Mike Reeve. "While other companies only provide preventive services or cater to severe cases, 9amHealth has created a seamless experience where people living with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes get everything they need from one place. We've created an environment that makes it easier for people to follow their custom treatment plans to live healthier lives every day. This is next-generation diabetes care."

Early data offers a glimpse into how people with diabetes will benefit from 9amHealth services, reporting an impressive A1c reduction of 1.8 points in members who had an A1c>8% prior to joining 9amhealth. The average A1c in this population went from 10.7 down to 8.9% over an average period of 67 days1. The 9amHealth team is anticipating this positive trajectory to continue as people consistently hit their A1c targets.

A 9amHealth partnership will also positively impact business ROI—from immediately decreasing medical costs of physician visits through virtual specialty care, to reducing pharmacy spend through direct manufacturer contracting, and ensuring their workforce is on the most cost-effective medications. Projected savings for employers per employee is $85 Per Enrolled Member Per Month with an ROI of 2.4x starting in year one.

Earlier this month, 9amHealth launched a revamped brand identity. In partnership with creative agency Red Antler, 9amHealth wanted a new look and feel that complemented the brand's ethos and continued to strengthen the growing connection they've built within the diabetes community—confirmed by their world-class NPS score of 80.5. The branding speaks directly to the daily ritual of managing diabetes while giving a nod to how 9amHealth is doing things differently through a forward-thinking, 360-degree approach to whole health.

For the latest news at 9amHealth, visit www.join9am.com .

About 9amHealth

9amHealth is committed to providing compassionate care, affordable medications, and custom healthcare plans to people living with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. We are dedicated to a care model where you only pay for what you need and have access to medical professionals whenever you need them. Founded in 2021 by the team behind mySugr, 9amHealth offers affordable monthly subscriptions that connect people with a Care Team of licensed providers, pharmacists, diabetes care specialists, and nutritionists. From at-home lab tests to speedy prescription delivery to tools for whole health, 9amHealth offers a wide range of support for every kind of patient—no insurance required. Headquartered in San Diego, 9am is backed by 7Wire Ventures, Human Capital, Founders Fund, Define Ventures, Speedinvest, and iSeed Ventures. To learn more, please visit www.join9am.com.

1 9amHealth, real-world data, September 15, 2022

At-home delivery of meds and lab tests (PRNewswire)

Diabetes care that meets you where you are (PRNewswire)

Personalized care plans, available through your phone (PRNewswire)

Access to diabetes care specialists through your phone (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/9am.health Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 9amHealth