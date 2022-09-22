Analytics8 Acquires High-End Data Analytics Consultancy Mashey

Already a premier data and analytics consulting firm, Analytics8 doubles down on its commitment to using data to make the world a better place.

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics8, a data and analytics consulting firm that specializes in designing, developing, and deploying modern data solutions, has announced the acquisition of Denver-based Mashey, a high-end data analytics consultancy focused on modern data technology.

Analytics8 acquires Mashey, investing more in the future of data and analytics consulting. (PRNewswire)

The move to acquire Mashey—which was finalized on Sept. 16, 2022—enables Analytics8 to further its goal of continued growth while providing exceptional data services to clients, career development opportunities for its staff, and enhanced partnerships with industry vendors.

"Our objective is to build Analytics8 into the premier independent data and analytics consulting firm in North America." said David Fussichen, CEO of Analytics8. "This is another step in that direction."

"We are delighted to welcome Mashey's entire team because they demonstrate and support the core values and business philosophy of Analytics8—where employees can grow their careers by engaging in interesting, meaningful client work, and where clients can come to expect the best experience working with a data and analytics consultancy."

Mashey brings to Analytics8 additional capabilities around modern data technology, including dbt, Fivetran, Snowflake, Looker, Qlik, Airbyte, Sigma, Monte Carlo, and Firebolt, along with valued perspectives that come with years of experience in the data and analytics space.

"We aim to be the best data analytics team possible, both for our customers and for ourselves," said Philip Lima, founder of Mashey. "Combining the Mashey team with Analytics8 will ensure we all get there even faster."

As Analytics8 sets goals for continued growth, the company also renews its commitment to its employees, to foster an environment that promotes inclusivity and career development; and to its clients, to provide customer-centric data services that change how they work with data.

If you're interested in learning more details about this acquisition, check out the interview with Analytics8 CEO, David Fussichen, and Mashey founder, Philip Lima.

About Analytics8

Analytics8 helps organizations make smart, data-driven decisions by translating their data into meaningful and actionable information. Our data consultants help with the entire data and analytics lifecycle—from strategy to implementation—so companies can make sense of their data and use it to solve complex business problems.

